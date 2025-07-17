Social UK : School girl banned for wearing Union Jack dress on Culture Day

Just play the card of individualism with idiots, there is nothing to win with them in a together. This will not be the last time we will hear about stories like that.
 
They expected her to do something like this.

TheMoa said:
to be fair the British empire did sow a lot of shit around the world.

that being said, that's absurd
You mean like rail systems and other inventions? Yes. They certainly brought that. Nobody goes to Mongolia and is like you have a dark past so you should not be able to be proud of your history and show it. Also whats with all these Mongolians in Mongolia? Just does not feel right you know?
 
