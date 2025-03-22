  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social UK school cancels all Easter celebrations on diversity grounds, will instead celebrate "Refugee Week" later in June

Fedor>Cain said:
Just seems stupid?

Celebrate religious holidays on your own time.
Why is it stupid for a Christian country to celebrate a Christian holiday publicly?

And why wouldn't that apply to holidays generally? Why celebrate any of them publicly instead of on our own time?
 
I don’t know anything about the school system in the UK. I assume they just have one public school system? If that’s the case then I presume they don’t treat it the same way as they do as in Canada’s public schools which afaik wouldn’t have Easter services for probably the last 40-60 years.

In Canada some provinces still have separate public and Catholic school systems. My children aren’t catholic, and we had them baptized Presbyterian, but we sent them to catholic school where they do observe and celebrate things like Advent, Lent, Christmas and Easter.
 
Islam Imamate said:
Why is it stupid for a Christian country to celebrate a Christian holiday publicly?

And why wouldn't that apply to holidays generally? Why celebrate any of them publicly instead of on our own time?
Easter, Eid al-Fitr, Christmas, etc were held long before other institutions got established. They stay. Celebrate your culture and religion. Shit, my wife's boss is jewish and she gets days off during jewish holidays.
 
Soggust said:
Because the majority of UK citizens aren't Christian
If a significant majority of the community served by the school are not Christian and are against the celebration then that's reasonable grounds to cancel it.
 
Islam Imamate said:
If a significant majority of the community served by the school are not Christian and are against the celebration then that's reasonable grounds to cancel it.
And I'll concede that if a significant majority of the community served by the school is Christian and are for the celebration, I don't see it as any different than a Muslim/Buddhist/African/nonsecular country doing the same.
 
