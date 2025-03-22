DalchaLungiambula
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2014
- Messages
- 689
- Reaction score
- 881
Why? England is a Christian country and not in the way Christian nationalists claim the US is, it literally has a state church.Good. Schools shouldn't celebrate religious holidays. Period.
Why? England is a Christian country and not in the way Christian nationalists claim the US is, it literally has a state church.
Why is it stupid for a Christian country to celebrate a Christian holiday publicly?Just seems stupid?
Celebrate religious holidays on your own time.
Why is it stupid for a Christian country to celebrate a Christian holiday publicly?
Easter, Eid al-Fitr, Christmas, etc were held long before other institutions got established. They stay. Celebrate your culture and religion. Shit, my wife's boss is jewish and she gets days off during jewish holidays.Why is it stupid for a Christian country to celebrate a Christian holiday publicly?
And why wouldn't that apply to holidays generally? Why celebrate any of them publicly instead of on our own time?
Exactly. This policy is exclusive not inclusive.why can't they celebrate Easter and the other religious events of their community's people?
If a significant majority of the community served by the school are not Christian and are against the celebration then that's reasonable grounds to cancel it.Because the majority of UK citizens aren't Christian
If a significant majority of the community served by the school are not Christian and are against the celebration then that's reasonable grounds to cancel it.