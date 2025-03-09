Croo67
The UK Government has repeatedly refused to confirm whether or not a Palestinian - whose social media accounts feature him delivering threats to kill Jews whilst draped in a Hamas uniform and holding assault rifles - has been detained after he filmed himself illegally arriving into the UK via dinghy on Thursday.
No arrests relating to the case have been made, according to police.
