  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International UK refuses to detain Hamas gunman who filmed himself arriving in the country on Thursday

Croo67

Croo67

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Dec 21, 2015
Messages
3,859
Reaction score
3,264
The UK Government has repeatedly refused to confirm whether or not a Palestinian - whose social media accounts feature him delivering threats to kill Jews whilst draped in a Hamas uniform and holding assault rifles - has been detained after he filmed himself illegally arriving into the UK via dinghy on Thursday.

No arrests relating to the case have been made, according to police.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,076
Messages
57,005,160
Members
175,494
Latest member
Deyvison de Souza Silva

Share this page

Back
Top