  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International UK refuses to deport Zimbabwean child abuser over fears he’d face ‘hostility’ in his homeland

Croo67

Croo67

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 21, 2015
Messages
3,655
Reaction score
2,878
Do you agree with Britain prioritising the safety of a foreign convicted child abuser over its own population?

 
The_Renaissance said:
Think of the message this sends. "You should NOT be hostile to these people".

If there's anyone that deserves utmost hostility, it's people like this of any skin colour.
Click to expand...
It said it all when they classified men taking videos and pictures of kids at a school as a 'cultural issue', rather than a crime.

No doubt the Government is mindful that, as more and more men arrive from countries in which the age of consent is as low as 9, Britain will have to 'evolve' accordingly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Britain to return Chagos Islands to Mauritius ending years of dispute
Replies
0
Views
125
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
650lb Sumo
International Convert or Get Hurt: Muslim Gangs increasingly dominating British Prisons
2
Replies
35
Views
746
650lb Sumo
650lb Sumo
LeonardoBjj
International ‘There is no money’: Cuba fears total collapse amid grid failure and financial crisis
Replies
1
Views
236
Rod1
Rod1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,460
Messages
56,899,326
Members
175,452
Latest member
alvarosamaniego

Share this page

Back
Top