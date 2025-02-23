  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International UK refuses to deport illegal Turkish migrant who murdered his wife in case his in-laws confront him

Erdogan is pragmatic and relatively friendly with U.K.
Turkey doesn't needs to feed xx years someone...

Maybe he is guilty and maybe even no. We don't know.

Why turkey needs to feed some prisoner and waste time and funding to supervise extra client?
U.K needs more or lesser normal relationships with Turkey.
 
So he’s also not in prison for murdering his wife?

I just don’t understand that country. Everybody is getting more based. Everybody. Except the UK and Ireland

They just get more cucked
 
So he’s also not in prison for murdering his wife?

I just don’t understand that country. Everybody is getting more based. Everybody. Except the UK and Ireland

They just get more cucked
Labour, the leaders of the UK, never said they’d do any of this. They only got voted in because they were the only alternative to the Conservatives, who people were sick of.

Most people in the UK are apoplectic with what’s going on.
 
I now have two immigrant Indians that I manage, and I'm not going to lie, I've learned a lot more about India in the past few months than I ever knew before about it. I've also come to realize I can happily live my entire life having never gone to India and never lose a bit of sleep over it.

Growing up I thought it would be cool to visit, but after trying to get these two yahoos to work together, no fucking way. One's from the North and one's from the South and they fucking hate each other. Just because of where they are from. They can barely communicate with each other.

They guy from the North has told me if he wouldn't get charged or fired he wants to beat the shit out of the other guy. One group eats meat, the other doesn't and will try to kill you if they see you doing it. Around here, we mainly only have to deal with English and French, and over there they have like 28 different languages and dialects with very few common words.

Neither of them can explain to me why they all put sticker maps on the doors of their cars. It would be like me moving to China and putting a map of Nova Scotia on my Ram's door. Dumb as shit. Or is it?

A few months ago here, we had something unusual happen at Walmart, a female Indian immigrant got cooked in the bakery department. Of course, the labour department did their investigation and removed an oven that was not broken, and the police did their investigation and ruled no foul play, and somehow this was a no-harm, no foul freak workplace accident.

One of the Indian guys who works for me thinks that whole situation was a family mercy killing. Now, this guy has a Master's degree in International business and he's actually quite smart, not just some assclown.

The girl's mother worked at the same store, and on the same shift elsewhere in the store. Somehow no one else in the store heard the girl (who had her phone on her person) trapped in an unlocked oven screaming for her life. Now the worst part is, i can't help but think he's right. The rest of the family was immediately brought over to Canada.

My employee said that Indians are literally fucked up enough to do shit like that. Now, they are also just smashing each other on purpose in cars for the insurance money. And now the maps and identifiers are making way more sense.

I know immigration is crucial to population growth, but damn... can we just start taking in more Scandinavians please?? They're beautiful people and can already drive in snow.
 
