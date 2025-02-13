  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International UK Prime Minister takes HIV test and urges others to do same amidst UK’s 53% surge in HIV cases

Here's me thinking this would be a gentle attack on the homosexuals BUT NO, it's the migrants again!

Either way, I'm here for it.

<thisgonbegood>
 
pugilistico said:
Is it from all the gang rapes?
Click to expand...
Probably a contributor, but could also simply come from a girl kissing a guy in a club then running back to her ex (given the UK now estimates many don’t even know they have it).

They’re told it’s empowering - and extra empowering, if with certain members of society.
 
So, uhh, Keir Starmer is out getting banged out?

shocker-community.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International UK cut health aid to vulnerable nations while hiring their nurses, research finds
Replies
0
Views
98
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
650lb Sumo
Elections UK Health Minister Andrew Gwynne suspended after 'Trigger Me Timbers' misogynistic, racist and Anti-Semitic WhatsApp group exposed in Labour Party
Replies
19
Views
462
650lb Sumo
650lb Sumo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,341
Messages
56,891,706
Members
175,445
Latest member
Pavlitchenko74

Share this page

Back
Top