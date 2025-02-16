No doubt Brits will get called up and the illegals can hold the fort.What, all 300 of them?
The British Army is the smallest it's been since the Napoleonic Wars, and around one-fifth of soldiers are unfit to be deployed.
He's not saying he's prepared to throw them into the current conflict but he is prepared to have some there as part of a future peace deal to stop future aggression.
its already been proposed months ago that NATO troops would probably be deployed as part of securing a peace agreement in ukraine, now trumpy wants to pussy out other NATO members will have to take up the slack
Sir Keir Starmer has said he is "ready and willing" to put UK troops on the ground in Ukraine to help guarantee its security as part of a peace deal.
Writing in the Daily Telegraph, the UK prime minister said securing a lasting peace in Ukraine was "essential if we are to deter Putin from further aggression in the future".
Ahead of an emergency summit with European leaders in Paris on Monday, Sir Keir said the UK was prepared to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by "putting our own troops on the ground if necessary".
"I do not say that lightly," he wrote. "I feel very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm's way."
The prime minister added: "But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine's security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country."
The end of Russia's war with Ukraine "when it comes, cannot merely become a temporary pause before Putin attacks again", Sir Keir said.
UK troops could be deployed alongside soldiers from other European nations alongside the border between Ukrainian-held and Russian-held territory.
Sir Keir's announcement comes after the former head of the Army, Lord Dannatt, told the BBC the UK military is "so run down" it could not lead any future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.
The PM has previously only hinted that British troops could be involved in safeguarding Ukraine after a ceasefire.
He is due to visit President Donald Trump in Washington later this month and said a "US security guarantee is essential for a lasting peace, because only the US can deter Putin from attacking again".
Sir Keir is meeting with other European leaders in response to concerns the US is moving ahead with Russia on peace talks that will lock out the continent.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to meet Russian officials in Saudi Arabia in the coming days for talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, US officials say.
On Saturday, US special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said European leaders would be consulted only and not take part in any talks between the US and Russia.
A senior Ukrainian government source told the BBC on Sunday that Kyiv has not been invited to talks between the US and Russia aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
Trump earlier this week announced he had had a lengthy conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that negotiations to stop the "ridiculous war" in Ukraine would begin "immediately".
Trump then "informed" Zelensky of his plan.
The main EU countries are meeting in Paris this week over the whole thing. There hasn't been real movement in 3 years. Rubio meeting with Russia in the middle east. Vance meeting Zalensky. Now Europe meeting on a plan to get involved.
I am only speaking to what I see. The main EU countries are meeting in Paris this week over the whole thing. There hasn't been real movement in 3 years. Rubio meeting with Russia in the middle east. Vance meeting Zalensky. Now Europe meeting on a plan to get involved.
