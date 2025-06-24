Croo67
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 21, 2015
- Messages
- 4,396
- Reaction score
- 4,289
Amidst a growing number of lawyers stating ‘cultural issues’ when defending fake asylum seekers accused of rape, the UK police has launched a new initiative aimed at educating those entering Britain illegally on rape being illegal in the country.
Officers have created a bespoke presentation which will be shown at hotels housing fake asylum seekers across the UK, with hopes that it will help them understand that rape isn’t a part of daily life in their new home.
Officers have created a bespoke presentation which will be shown at hotels housing fake asylum seekers across the UK, with hopes that it will help them understand that rape isn’t a part of daily life in their new home.
Police plead with asylum seekers not to ‘harass or abuse’ women
Officers’ presentation for migrants warns them to show equal respect to both sexes
www.telegraph.co.uk