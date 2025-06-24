International UK police to visit hotels housing fake asylum seekers to inform them rape is illegal in Britain

Amidst a growing number of lawyers stating ‘cultural issues’ when defending fake asylum seekers accused of rape, the UK police has launched a new initiative aimed at educating those entering Britain illegally on rape being illegal in the country.

Officers have created a bespoke presentation which will be shown at hotels housing fake asylum seekers across the UK, with hopes that it will help them understand that rape isn’t a part of daily life in their new home.

Police plead with asylum seekers not to ‘harass or abuse’ women

Officers’ presentation for migrants warns them to show equal respect to both sexes
Well the police can't do anything about them being here so I think this is probably better than not showing a presentation and if they can say they've shown it to everyone it removes any cultural barriers defences from legal arguments. So I don't think this in itself is a bad move.
 
As Kenny Florian once said,

"Whenever the people are well-informed, they can be trusted with their own government."

Things are looking up, Croo.
 
