International UK Police say 'refugees' prowling about outside of schools is a 'cultural issue'

As Britain continues to open its borders to the third world, schools have been forced to write to parents advising them to encourage their children to walk in pairs due to attempted abductions and 'strange men from nearby hotels' loitering outside schools.

The UK Police's response? To state that they will speak to the local (fake) asylum seekers and encourage them to follow 'cultural expectations' and that they will 'deliver some work' focussed around 'appropriate behaviours'.

