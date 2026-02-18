International UK mum calls the bobbies on her son for "right wing" views

Ares Black said:
His own parents think he's a parasite and a dangerous person.

Who are you to say otherwise?
i honestly need better context, cause legitimate right wing extremism (i'm talking pro hitler stuff) is actually rising up in genz but odds are their parents are the british version of this:



<Dany07>
 
Frank_Drebin said:
i honestly need better context, cause legitimate right wing extremism (i'm talking pro hitler stuff) is actually rising up in genz but odds are their parents are the british version of this:



<Dany07>
I'm starting to suspect that parroting propaganda is literally your job
 
Ares Black said:
I'm starting to suspect that parroting propaganda is literally your job
???

that lady brainwashed her 5 year olds into hyperventilating over an election. if you can't see that people can be nuts, what else can i tell you?
 
Frank_Drebin said:
???

???

that lady brainwashed her 5 year olds into hyperventilating over an election. if you can't see that people can be nuts, what else can i tell you?
Try to stay on topic. This thread is about a racist loser in the UK who has been disowned by his parents.
 
So this little pecker thought he a big boy and got all pouliticking? I bet he made a few offensive social media posts, even worse, posted a meme of sorts.

Tar and feather this fascist, throw him in the London river Thames, and see if he float. Game over nazi
 
cottagecheesefan said:
So this little pecker thought he a big boy and got all pouliticking? I bet he made a few offensive social media posts, even worse, posted a meme of sorts.

Tar and feather this fascist, throw him in the London river Thames, and see if he float. Game over nazi
He alienated both of his parents. I trust their judgement over yours.
 
I mean she should of blasted his ass like that drunk dad.... Respect the family ideas!!!
 
Ares Black said:
Try to stay on topic. This thread is about a racist loser in the UK who has been disowned by his parents.
this thread is about politics driving people hysterical (ie the video i shared), and possibly and very likely including the two parents seen in the opening post. it's extra insane in the UK where causing "offense" gets people tossed in prison. thousands have been arrested for it.
 
Frank_Drebin said:
this thread is about politics driving people hysterical (ie the video i shared), and possibly and very likely including the two parents seen in the opening post. it's extra insane in the UK where causing "offense" gets people tossed in prison. thousands have been arrested for it.
Being upset about a fascist oligarchy winning control of the most powerful military in the history of the world is a pretty reasonable reaction TBH.

You just haven't been paying attention.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
So this little pecker thought he a big boy and got all pouliticking? I bet he made a few offensive social media posts, even worse, posted a meme of sorts.

Tar and feather this fascist, throw him in the London river Thames, and see if he float. Game over nazi
That poor kid, he re-posted one of my memes.
 
I need more information. What does right wing views mean in this context? Is he socially conservative and espouse traditional values? Or is he a 4chan crackpot calling for a genocide of minorities and trans people?

If it is the former, that is a bizarre thing to do as parents. Kick him out for being a leach and doesn't share your values, but don't call the cops on him.
 
