International UK moves to 'war fighting readiness' in face of 'Russia threat' as Prime Minister warns every Brit 'will have a part to play'

The news comes as Keir Starmer announces a £2 billion investment in submarines, weapons factories, and drones.

What do you think, British men - will you be going off to fight Russia whilst the women, kids, and fake asylum seekers hold the fort back home in the UK?

 
Anyone who dies for the sake of these bought and paid-for politicians is a fool. The people of the UK need to get control of their country. Their politicians are a much bigger threat to them than the Russians are.
I can't think what there is to die for in the current-day Britain for the average UK male.

I suppose family is about it, but then would you want to leave your female family members in a land being filled with strange men from countries where females are enslaved and rape isn't a crime?
 
Mannnn, Russia had Better Be Real Damn Careful...

one wrong tweet and the bobbies will surely arrest them.
 
This is a very bizzarre direction. My intuition tells me it's supposed to hit two targets that have nothing to do with Russia. One is about the appearance of "doing something" that might diminish a part of the internal critique about the internal problems of the UK, and the second is about still playing a part in continental strategic affairs, which after Brexit was a tough subject. It's a way to control to a certain extent the EU strategic policy. this isn't about russia, it's about holding on to some veneer of strategic relevance. i don't think starmer actually gives a shit about this, but it's an inherited responsibility he was probably made aware of very soon after getting the job.
 
If I wasn't sure you were Russian before this thread I definitely am now lol.
 
Yes, it will - the Prime Minister is already telling you it is going to happen.

You've officially crossed into fan fiction land. You might need to get a new account and start again.
 
Doesn't sound serious - at least 2 billion pounds doesn't sound like a whole lot of money to spend building up the UKs military.

Saudi Arabia, a country with a population half the size of the UK just announced the purchase of 140 billion dollars worth of military equipment. That is a serious military buildup.
 
that's a bribe. that military equipment shall gather dust in some desert warehouse. saudi arabia can't win any war that't not against kidnapped dissidents.
 
UK men sit in cuck chairs as they let the immigrants and Muslims rape their wives and daughters.

And Russia is supposed to be scared of these guys? lol, they aren't anything more than cannon fodder.
 
I think he's trying to play the nationalism card to gain some support but coming from someone like him it's just hollow shit

If you look at the state of the UK military I don't think 2 billion will do much
 
<Dany07>

Too little money spent over too long a period to make much of a difference. Politicians can't defend the UK's borders against hordes of immigrants, never mind Sauron's Orcs if they every get finished with the Special Military Operation.
 
Russia can't even stop Ukraine raping it's air bases thousands of miles from the front lines. They've had to empty their prisons and tag in Best Korea just to keep feeding the meat grinder.

The British Military is shit, and our politicians and senior police should be hanged for treason. But the Orcs have their own problems.
 
Arabs can't fight wars. Even when they outnumber the Israelis, the IDF pushes their shit in.
 
He said nothing about Russia in that press conference.
 
