This is a very bizzarre direction. My intuition tells me it's supposed to hit two targets that have nothing to do with Russia. One is about the appearance of "doing something" that might diminish a part of the internal critique about the internal problems of the UK, and the second is about still playing a part in continental strategic affairs, which after Brexit was a tough subject. It's a way to control to a certain extent the EU strategic policy. this isn't about russia, it's about holding on to some veneer of strategic relevance. i don't think starmer actually gives a shit about this, but it's an inherited responsibility he was probably made aware of very soon after getting the job.