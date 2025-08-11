  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime UK making the streets safer!

Chances of getting stabbed, raped or pickpocketed are still as high as ever, but at least you don't have to worry about electric skateboards no more!



WTF is wrong with the UK? 300 pound fine for riding an electric skateboard, 6 points on a future driving license (2 year ban from driving automatically) AND skateboard confiscated because it wasn't insured (you can't get insurance for electric skateboard to begin with). UK neck and neck with China in freedom levels.
 
That's a pretty hefty penalty. Usually you see penalties like this for something that has become a major problem. Have these electric skateboards really created that much of an issue over there?
 
They need the skateboard money to finance the raping
 
