Chances of getting stabbed, raped or pickpocketed are still as high as ever, but at least you don't have to worry about electric skateboards no more!
WTF is wrong with the UK? 300 pound fine for riding an electric skateboard, 6 points on a future driving license (2 year ban from driving automatically) AND skateboard confiscated because it wasn't insured (you can't get insurance for electric skateboard to begin with). UK neck and neck with China in freedom levels.
