Croo67
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 21, 2015
- Messages
- 3,697
- Reaction score
- 2,972
An undocumented ‘refugee’ who was ruled to be at least 23 years old has been declared a child by judges.
Age assessors, who were overruled by the same judge who permitted a Palestinian family to enter the UK via the Ukraine scheme, stated the ‘child’ had a receding hairline, crow’s feet by his eyes, a wrinkly forehead, as well as a broad and hairy chest.
The Home Office claimed the asylum seeker was 'calculated' and had tried to hide details from them whilst also being 'inconsistent' when it came to his personal information including, his age, name, his origin as well as his ID papers.
Among the judges who managed the tribunal which overruled the age assessors is Hugo Norton-Taylor, who previously permitted a Palestinian family of six to stay in the UK via a refugee scheme created for Ukrainians.
Age assessors, who were overruled by the same judge who permitted a Palestinian family to enter the UK via the Ukraine scheme, stated the ‘child’ had a receding hairline, crow’s feet by his eyes, a wrinkly forehead, as well as a broad and hairy chest.
The Home Office claimed the asylum seeker was 'calculated' and had tried to hide details from them whilst also being 'inconsistent' when it came to his personal information including, his age, name, his origin as well as his ID papers.
Among the judges who managed the tribunal which overruled the age assessors is Hugo Norton-Taylor, who previously permitted a Palestinian family of six to stay in the UK via a refugee scheme created for Ukrainians.
Asylum seeker declared a child... despite having receding hairline
An asylum seeker who is at least 23 years old and has a receding hairline as well as thick facial hair was declared a child by judges.
www.dailymail.co.uk