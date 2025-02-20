  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International UK judge declares 23-year-old ‘refugee’ a child after overruling age assessors

Croo67

Croo67

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 21, 2015
Messages
3,697
Reaction score
2,972
An undocumented ‘refugee’ who was ruled to be at least 23 years old has been declared a child by judges.

Age assessors, who were overruled by the same judge who permitted a Palestinian family to enter the UK via the Ukraine scheme, stated the ‘child’ had a receding hairline, crow’s feet by his eyes, a wrinkly forehead, as well as a broad and hairy chest.

The Home Office claimed the asylum seeker was 'calculated' and had tried to hide details from them whilst also being 'inconsistent' when it came to his personal information including, his age, name, his origin as well as his ID papers.

Among the judges who managed the tribunal which overruled the age assessors is Hugo Norton-Taylor, who previously permitted a Palestinian family of six to stay in the UK via a refugee scheme created for Ukrainians.

www.dailymail.co.uk

Asylum seeker declared a child... despite having receding hairline

An asylum seeker who is at least 23 years old and has a receding hairline as well as thick facial hair was declared a child by judges.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 
Judge saw the age and knew the kid is GOATed. Fair play.

1*MrVNTqVrTC5JFuXRGC7wHA.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,758
Messages
56,919,395
Members
175,459
Latest member
Mehmet Efe Koç

Share this page

Back
Top