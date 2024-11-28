Croo67
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 21, 2015
What a great idea from Reform MP, Rupert Lowe!
UK politicians have made no bones about their thoughts on illegal immigrants - they think they’re great!
Perhaps an official scheme allowing for MPs to open their homes to random, undocumented men from Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria will not just benefit the migrants, but the politicians too.
Would you like to see your country adopt a similar scheme?
