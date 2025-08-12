  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

UK Government wins court case to block its population from accessing Wikipedia

UK citizens will soon have to provide their passport and a face scan to a third party age verifier in order to access Wikipedia, after the online encyclopaedia lost a court case challenging Britain’s online safety act.

The new act, which gives the UK Government the power to instruct online sites to take down ‘harmful’ content or risk fines of £18 million or 10% of their turnover, was initially sold to the public as being a tool to prevent kids from accessing porn.

However, concerns are being raised after UK citizens were blocked from seeing a number of social media posts - including footage of anti-migrant rallies, coverage from journalists on Pakistani rape gangs, and adverts from rival political parties.

What’s your thoughts on this, should Wikipedia be blocked in the UK?



High Court rejects Wikipedia challenge to online censorship laws

Online encyclopaedia claimed rules could force it to block millions of UK visitors to website
I was on wiki just now. Normal. I went on Pornhub on the weekend and had to provide some info but not a passport or face scan?
 
It's crazy what's happening in the UK. It shows how important it is for America to reject liberalism, migrants, and gun control. No matter how bad conservatives can be, it's preferable to that authoritarian shit show.
 
