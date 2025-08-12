Croo67
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 21, 2015
- Messages
- 4,753
- Reaction score
- 5,045
UK citizens will soon have to provide their passport and a face scan to a third party age verifier in order to access Wikipedia, after the online encyclopaedia lost a court case challenging Britain’s online safety act.
The new act, which gives the UK Government the power to instruct online sites to take down ‘harmful’ content or risk fines of £18 million or 10% of their turnover, was initially sold to the public as being a tool to prevent kids from accessing porn.
However, concerns are being raised after UK citizens were blocked from seeing a number of social media posts - including footage of anti-migrant rallies, coverage from journalists on Pakistani rape gangs, and adverts from rival political parties.
What’s your thoughts on this, should Wikipedia be blocked in the UK?
The new act, which gives the UK Government the power to instruct online sites to take down ‘harmful’ content or risk fines of £18 million or 10% of their turnover, was initially sold to the public as being a tool to prevent kids from accessing porn.
However, concerns are being raised after UK citizens were blocked from seeing a number of social media posts - including footage of anti-migrant rallies, coverage from journalists on Pakistani rape gangs, and adverts from rival political parties.
What’s your thoughts on this, should Wikipedia be blocked in the UK?
High Court rejects Wikipedia challenge to online censorship laws
Online encyclopaedia claimed rules could force it to block millions of UK visitors to website
www.telegraph.co.uk