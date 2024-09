Croo67 said: The average is actually 11pm, according to various sites. Click to expand...

I haven't lived there in some time but it stopped a lot of fights kicking off at 11 closing time when they staggered it past then. People weren't hastily trying to get drunk before closing at 11, where I lived they were allowed to apply for much later opening hours so you didn't get every pub kicking everyone out at the same time which really helped.