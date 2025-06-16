Parliament is set to vote on whether to decriminalise abortion on Tuesday, in what would be the biggest shake-up to reproductive rights in England
and Wales in almost 60 years.
No. No it wont. As literally you can already get pills delivered to you to have home abortions. But after 10 weeks it legally must be done at a clinic.
Only one woman has been jailed and 3 convicted in literally the past150 years.
The number of court cases and convictions has actually increased in the 21st century. Between 1861 and 2022, only three women in Great Britain were convicted of an illegal abortion. Since
December 2022 alone, seven women have been charged
. One woman has been jailed.
A mother-of-three has been jailed for more than two years for inducing an abortion after the legal limit.
Carla Foster, 44, received the medication following a remote consultation where she was not honest about how far along her pregnancy was.
The "pills by post" scheme, introduced in lockdown, allows pregnancies up to 10 weeks to be terminated at home.
However, Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court heard the woman was between 32-34 weeks pregnant when she took them.
Literally at the age most premature babies survive.
Here's why:
- Organ Development:
By 32 weeks, a baby's major organs, except for the lungs, are generally well-developed.
- Survival Rates:
Survival rates for babies born at 32 weeks are quite high, with many having no or minimal long-term health or developmental problems,
Foster, from Staffordshire, already had three sons before she became pregnant again in 2019.
The court heard she had moved back in with her estranged partner at the start of lockdown while carrying another man's baby.
The judge accepted she was "in emotional turmoil" as she sought to hide the pregnancy.
Foster was initially charged with child destruction, which she denied.
She later pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of section 58 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861, administering drugs or using instruments to procure abortion, which was accepted by the prosecution.
On 11 May 2020, having taken the abortion pills, an emergency call was made at 18:39 BST saying she was in labour.
The baby was born not breathing during the phonecall and was confirmed dead about 45 minutes later.
A post-mortem examination recorded the baby girl's cause of death as stillbirth and maternal use of abortion drugs and she was estimated to be between 32 and 34 weeks' gestation.
A woman jailed for eight years after aborting her unborn baby within a week of her due date has had her sentence reduced to three and a half years.
Sarah Catt, 36, from Sherburn-in-Elmet, North Yorkshire, who was married but had been having an affair for seven years, was around 40 weeks pregnant when she took drugs she bought on the internet to induce her labour.
She claimed the baby was stillborn and buried his body – but has not revealed its whereabouts.
Mr Justice Cooke, sentencing her at Leeds crown court last September, said the seriousness of the crime lay between manslaughter and murder.
He said she would have been charged with murder if the baby had been born a few days later and she had then killed him.
Catt pleaded guilty to administering a poison with intent to procure a miscarriage.
Lady Justice Rafferty, heading a panel of three judges in the court of appeal, said it was an extraordinarily difficult sentencing exercise, but the term was manifestly excessive.
Catt had waited until term before premeditatedly destroying her child, lied about it and had prevented a postmortem examination with its potential to determine the cause and timing of death.
In the UK, abortions are generally permitted up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. However, after 24 weeks, abortions are only permitted in very specific circumstances, such as when there is a serious risk to the woman's life or a severe fetal abnormality. Therefore, at 25 weeks, an abortion would typically not be allowed unless these exceptional circumstances .