International UK Government forced into U-turn over national inquiry into rape gangs as new report set to 'directly link illegal migrants to the abuse'

Just four months on from stating calls for a national inquiry into Britain's rape gangs as 'jumping on the far-right bandwagon', Britain's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has announced that there will be a full-scale national inquiry into the rape gangs - which saw the rape of an estimated 250,000+ British girls.

The U-turn comes ahead next week's release of a report into the rape gangs. The report will 'directly link illegal migration to the abuse of British girls'. The UK Government is reportedly 'terrified' its release will cause 'mass civil unrest'.





 
