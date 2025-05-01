International UK Government announces £50m plans to 'dim the sun'

British scientists could experiment with techniques to block sunlight as part of a £50 million government funded scheme to combat global warming.

The geo-engineering project is set to be given the go-ahead within weeks and could see scientists explore techniques including launching clouds of reflective particles into the atmosphere or using seawater sprays to make clouds brighter.

Another method involves thinning natural cirrus clouds, which act as heat-trapping blankets.

UK scientists are about to attempt to dim the Sun

The project will see scientists attempt to reduce sunlight and as a result the temperature of the earth
Ubducking believably stupid. Fantastically so even. What could possibly go wrong?
 
