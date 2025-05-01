Croo67
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 21, 2015
- Messages
- 3,992
- Reaction score
- 3,520
British scientists could experiment with techniques to block sunlight as part of a £50 million government funded scheme to combat global warming.
The geo-engineering project is set to be given the go-ahead within weeks and could see scientists explore techniques including launching clouds of reflective particles into the atmosphere or using seawater sprays to make clouds brighter.
Another method involves thinning natural cirrus clouds, which act as heat-trapping blankets.
The geo-engineering project is set to be given the go-ahead within weeks and could see scientists explore techniques including launching clouds of reflective particles into the atmosphere or using seawater sprays to make clouds brighter.
Another method involves thinning natural cirrus clouds, which act as heat-trapping blankets.
UK scientists are about to attempt to dim the Sun
The project will see scientists attempt to reduce sunlight and as a result the temperature of the earth
www.independent.co.uk