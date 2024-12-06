Following Reform MP Rupert Lowe pressing Britain's Home Office to disclose how it verifies the ages of the random men from third world countries who turn up at Britain's shore each day, it has emerged that officials give them 'benefit of the doubt' when it comes to their age claims.



Further to this, unless the appearance of the migrant claiming to be a child 'very strongly suggests' they are 'significantly' over 18 they are treated as a child.



