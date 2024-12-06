International UK gives 'benefit of the doubt' to illegal migrants claiming to be children

Following Reform MP Rupert Lowe pressing Britain's Home Office to disclose how it verifies the ages of the random men from third world countries who turn up at Britain's shore each day, it has emerged that officials give them 'benefit of the doubt' when it comes to their age claims.

Further to this, unless the appearance of the migrant claiming to be a child 'very strongly suggests' they are 'significantly' over 18 they are treated as a child.

 
Here's some of the 'children':

Fury at ‘soft checks’ on child migrants

ANGER erupted last night over a lack of checks to stop Calais Jungle migrants posing as children to get to Britain.
And my personal favourite from way back in 2018 when the mainstream media was allowed to accurately report on certain topics:



 
i-am12-benchwarmers.gif
 
This thread won't last long. No idiot will defend this. I could be wrong though and it won't surprised me.
 
