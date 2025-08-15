  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International UK councillor who publicly called for people to ‘cut the throats’ of those opposing Britain’s open borders cleared

Ricky Jones, a councillor of the UK Government’s Labour Party, has been cleared of no wrongdoing, after calling for the mass ‘cutting of throats’ of those protesting Britain’s open borders at a rally last year.

This comes at a time when British citizens are currently facing multi-year jail sentences for calling a terror attack a ‘terror attack’ on social media.

Should, under current UK standards, Ricky Jones have faced prison time?



Labour councillor Ricky Jones cleared of encouraging violent behaviour - BBC News

You guys have fucked yourself. Im not even sure what it will take to fix it but its not going to be nice to get it done. If you even can.
Yeah, it’s over - this is as brazen as it gets.

Literally the whole world is calling Britain out over it’s handling of free speech in regards to opposing views.

Here they have a low level politician who they could perfectly and justifiably use to prove there isn't two tier justice, but still they refuse to use him as a sacrificial lamb and put him away for even a few weeks.
 
Imagine dragging yourself to the polling station every few years, thinking that you're "making a difference", voting for labour and consequently throwing your support behind the likes of this hate filled brown male, with a white mans name. Could not be me.

Happy Friday.
 
Lucy Connolly decided to plead guilty, so her case never went to trial.
Ricky Jones pleaded not guilty, so his case did go to trial, a jury deliberated about the case, and cleared him.
Had LC let her case go to trial, she more than likely would have been cleared as well.
 
Sounds like Britain needs it own revolution/civil war. But in all honesty its too late. British society will never go back to what it once was. If they had drug their politicians out in to the streets and done mean things to them at the start of the great replacement maybe things would have been different.
 
Lucy Connolly decided to plead guilty, so her case never went to trial.
Ricky Jones pleaded not guilty, so his case did go to trial, a jury deliberated about the case, and cleared him.
Had LC let her case go to trial, she more than likely would have been cleared as well.
Lucy Connolly, and all the other political prisoners, were rushed through the court system and advised pleading guilty would be in their best interests.

Ricky Jones was granted bail and allowed over a year to come up with a defence.
 
Lucy Connolly decided to plead guilty, so her case never went to trial.
Ricky Jones pleaded not guilty, so his case did go to trial, a jury deliberated about the case, and cleared him.
Had LC let her case go to trial, she more than likely would have been cleared as well.
The issue is one was pressured into pleading guilty under threat of being held on remand while the other was allowed to plead not guilty and granted bail.
 
Yeah, it’s over - this is as brazen as it gets.

Literally the whole world is calling Britain out over it’s handling of free speech in regards to opposing views.

Here they have a low level politician who they could perfectly and justifiably use to prove there isn't two tier justice, but still they refuse to use him as a sacrificial lamb and put him away for even a few weeks.
This is what it will take - mainly our strongest ally, America, turning its back on us due to this shit.
 
How the fuck in God's name can you be found not guilty when you are actually on camera clear as day saying we need to cut all their throats? This is just one big troll job, a massive humiliation ritual and feels like they're heaping one indignity after another on us to see how much we are willing to take until we break and then God only knows what they have in store for us after that. More state control no doubt but do they really think they'll be able to control all these fucking cavemen they're importing at such an enormous rate. Whatever way you look at it this will not end well for anyone.
 
Well, at least he didn’t call a trans woman a “man” because then they would’ve tarred and feathered him
 
Civil war was in order decades ago. This is why they took all your guns 100 years ago
Be cautious of those that want to disarm you temporarily. Resist those that want to do so permanently. The worst are those that want to disarm you till they need you to fight for them.
 
Civil war was in order decades ago. This is why they took all your guns 100 years ago
Britain’s handgun licence was removed in 1997. Net migration stood at 48,000 that year, by 1998 the yearly figure stood at 140,000.
 
