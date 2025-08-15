How the fuck in God's name can you be found not guilty when you are actually on camera clear as day saying we need to cut all their throats? This is just one big troll job, a massive humiliation ritual and feels like they're heaping one indignity after another on us to see how much we are willing to take until we break and then God only knows what they have in store for us after that. More state control no doubt but do they really think they'll be able to control all these fucking cavemen they're importing at such an enormous rate. Whatever way you look at it this will not end well for anyone.