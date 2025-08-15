Croo67
Ricky Jones, a councillor of the UK Government’s Labour Party, has been cleared of no wrongdoing, after calling for the mass ‘cutting of throats’ of those protesting Britain’s open borders at a rally last year.
This comes at a time when British citizens are currently facing multi-year jail sentences for calling a terror attack a ‘terror attack’ on social media.
Should, under current UK standards, Ricky Jones have faced prison time?
Labour councillor Ricky Jones cleared of encouraging violent behaviour - BBC News
Ricky Jones denied encouraging violent disorder after comments at a counter-protest last year.
www.bbc.co.uk