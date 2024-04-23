Siver!
Two men charged with spying for China under Official Secrets Act
Christopher Berry, 32, and Christopher Cash, 29, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.
A UK parliamentary researcher and another man have been charged with spying for China after allegedly providing information which could be "useful to an enemy".
Christopher Cash, 29, the researcher, and Christopher Berry, 32, were charged under the Official Secrets Act.
They are accused of giving "articles, notes, documents or information" to a foreign state, the Met Police said.
China has called the allegations "malicious slander".
Counter-terrorism police have described the allegations as "very serious".
Mr Berry, from Witney in Oxfordshire, and Mr Cash, of Whitechapel, London, were arrested last March in connection with the investigation.
It was previously reported that one of the men - Mr Cash - was a parliamentary researcher involved with the China Research Group, and who is understood to have had access to several Conservative MPs.
The Sunday Times reported the researcher had access to security minister Tom Tugendhat and foreign affairs committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns, among others.
The offences Mr Cash is alleged to have committed are claimed to have happened between 20 January 2022 and 3 February 2023, while those against Mr Berry are alleged to have happened between 28 December 2021 and 3 February 2023.
Cdr Dominic Murphy, head of the Counter Terrorism Command, said it had been an "extremely complex investigation".
"We've worked closely with the Crown Prosecution Service as our investigation has progressed and this has led to the two men being charged today," he said.
"We're aware there has been a degree of public and media interest in this case, but we would ask others to refrain from any further comment or speculation, so that the criminal justice process can now run its course."
The Met said officers previously arrested a man in his 30s at an address in Oxfordshire and a man in his 20s at an address in Edinburgh on 13 March 2023.
Both men were subsequently released on police bail while the investigation continued and a case file was passed to the CPS for consideration in late 2023, police said.
The charge states that "for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the state, obtained, collected, recorded, published, or communicated to any other person articles, notes, documents or information, which were calculated to be, might be, or were intended to be, directly or indirectly, useful to an enemy".
The two men have been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday 26 April.
Nick Price, head of the CPS's Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said in a statement: "Criminal proceedings against the defendants are active. No-one should report, comment or share information online which could in any way prejudice their right to a fair trial."
A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy said it had already "made relevant response on September 10 2023".
The spokesperson said: "I would like to reaffirm that the claim that China is suspected of 'stealing British intelligence' is completely fabricated and nothing but malicious slander.
"We firmly oppose it and urge the UK side to stop anti-China political manipulation and stop putting on such self-staged political farce."
Ms Kearns said she would "not be commenting further" on the matter.
"As this matter is now sub judice it is essential that neither I, nor anyone else, say anything that might prejudice a criminal trial relating to a matter of national security," she posted on X.
The term sub judice refers to a case that is currently the subject of ongoing legal proceedings.
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MPs that one of those charged was a parliamentary pass holder and that the case should not be referred to in the chamber to avoid prejudicing "a criminal trial relating to a matter of national security".
Germany spying: Three suspected Chinese agents arrested
The main suspect, named as Thomas R, is accused of spying for the Chinese Ministry of State Security.
German authorities say they have arrested three people on suspicion of spying for China.
The main suspect, named as Thomas R, is accused of spying for the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS).
Prosecutors allege his network operated a front company which co-operated with German research organisations.
The accused are said to have collected sensitive information, including designs for an engine suitable for use on combat ships, to pass on to China.
In a separate development, two men in the UK were charged with spying for China after being accused of providing information which could be "useful to an enemy", according to police.
In the German case, prosecutors allege Thomas R obtained "innovative technologies for military use" on behalf of an MSS employee. They also allege he used a company - run by the two other suspects, named as Herwig F and Ina F - which contacted people working in science and research.
A first project regarding the operation of high-performance marine engines for use on combat ships is alleged to have already been completed.
At the time of their arrest, the accused were allegedly in further negotiations on other projects that could be of use for China's navy, prosecutors said.
They added that the arrests took place in the western German states of Hesse and North-Rhine-Westphalia.
The three suspects are also accused of exporting a laser to China, which is banned under EU "dual use" regulations. The rules prohibit sending goods which can be used for military and civilian purposes to certain countries.
Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the arrests of the three suspects in Germany were a "great success for our counterintelligence".
"The area affected in the current case - innovative technologies from Germany that can be used for military purposes - is particularly sensitive," she added.
The arrests come a week after Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Beijing, where he raised issues including China's support for Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.
They also come days after two alleged spies, suspected of planning to sabotage German military aid for Ukraine, were arrested in the southern German state of Bavaria.
The two men, described as dual German-Russian nationals, were detained on suspicion of spying for Russia.
One of the Brits was a parliamentary aide, the other a teacher who moved to China and taught English and Economics before returning to the UK after Covid.