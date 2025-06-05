ricc505 said: US doesn't look any better, the man sitting in the highest elected office is apparently riddled with cancer and no one knew.



I knew a woman who was told she had months to live. They told her she had incurable cancer. She got everything together for her husband and kid and waited to die, and waited and waited. They told her she must be special and they wanted to study her. Turns out she didn't have cancer at all and had some other disease. It was treatable, but they blew all the time they had to fight it by treating her for cancer. The chemo weakened her and she died after years of suffering.



All doctors aren't heros Click to expand...

I just had a minor to moderate health issue and went to some doctors. None of them could diagnose it. Some gave me the wrong diagnoses, some said it wasn't an issue at all and one just gave me such a list of things it could be (same list I could get on any site or ChatGPT). I eventually just started reading a lot about my condition (with some help from AI), theorized what could be causing it, made some lifestyle changes (rather than taking the easy over the counter solution that treats the symptom rather than the root cause), observed the changes and ultimately figured it out.I rarely have gone to a doctor for an issue and have had it resolved. Luckily I've been a pretty healthy guy and before this I hadn't gone to the doctor in a decade, but it was shocking to me how incompetent they were at resolving my issue, and why 5 different doctors gave me 5 different answers.I think there's a good portion of doctors who become doctors not to help people as their primary purpose, but rather to enjoy the wealth and social status that comes along with being one. I guess it's all about finding a good doctor, but most doctors (yet alone good ones) in my area are just at capacity and don't accept new patients.It's a little odd because it seems we are prioritizing the healthcare of older people rather than young adults in 30s with this whole "once you get a doctor you stick with him for the rest of your life" policy. So I have to wait until a 90 year old dies before I can become a patient. To me it seems like the opposite should be the case, we should prioritize treating patients that are younger, as they are the ones who:- Get more out of healthcare treatments as they have many more decades of life ahead of them on average- Are likely to be productive members of society for decades versus a person who is already retired, so their productivity can actually go to providing healthcare for the older people in the country. If a young person dies because they didn't get adequate healthcare, then you lose a potential taxpayer for decades and that taxpayer could have been subsidizing the healthcare of a few older people.- Are more likely to survive the same conditions/diseases that affect older people so that healthcare isn't 'wasted' (for lack of a better word) treating someone that will just die anyways- Are less likely to use healthcare in the first place, I imagine on average that 2-3 young people take the same workload as 1 older person just because of how aging affects the body- Are more likely to move away, allowing for increased turnover of primary care physicians