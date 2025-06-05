International UK boxer dies of cancer after doctors told her it was ‘all in her head’

Georgia O’Connor, a 25-year-old professional boxer, has died from cancer after stating ‘not one doctor took me seriously’.

Despite withering on the floor of NHS doctor’s offices in pain, she was denied blood tests and told the pain was ‘all in her head’.

The professional boxer, who had a 100% pro win record as well as a raft of youth titles, had been experiencing severe pain since October 2024 and had existing conditions which increased the likelihood of cancer.

Despite this, she said ‘not one fucking doctor listened to me’ and instead ‘gaslit’ her by saying the extreme pain was all in her head.

This is yet another example of how Britain’s national health service is not fit for purpose and how doctor’s have become incredibly entitled since the sycophantic lauding they received in lockdown.

 
Need the name and ethnicities of these "doctors".

I'd probably coast too if I'm a doctor and working in a universal health care system. It won't pay for my yachts.
 
Need the name and ethnicities of these "doctors".

I'd probably coast too if I'm a doctor and working in a universal health care system. It won't pay for my yachts.
Doctors, and all other NHS staff, are untouchable in the UK - it’s basically blasphemy to criticise them.

It all started during the pandemic, when they were made out to be ‘superheroes’ - with people going outside every Thursday to clap and bang pots and pans for them.

This was also accompanied by a campaign to convince them they’re overworked and underpaid, so now incidents like this are the norm - lazy, entitled doctors batting ill people off with no repercussions.
 
US doesn't look any better, the man sitting in the highest elected office is apparently riddled with cancer and no one knew.

I knew a woman who was told she had months to live. They told her she had incurable cancer. She got everything together for her husband and kid and waited to die, and waited and waited. They told her she must be special and they wanted to study her. Turns out she didn't have cancer at all and had some other disease. It was treatable, but they blew all the time they had to fight it by treating her for cancer. The chemo weakened her and she died after years of suffering.

All doctors aren't heros
 
Doctors, and all other NHS staff, are untouchable in the UK - it’s basically blasphemy to criticise them.

It all started during the pandemic, when they were made out to be ‘superheroes’ - with people going outside every Thursday to clap and bang pots and pans for them.

This was also accompanied by a campaign to convince them they’re overworked and underpaid, so now incidents like this are the norm - lazy, entitled doctors batting ill people off with no repercussions.
I didn't. I worked retail during the lockdown, and that wasn't exactly risk free either. The average customer has an IQ barely in double-figures; try explaining to them why, in the middle of a global pandemic, it's really not a good thing to cough over staff, other customers or the food. :rolleyes:

No one clapped for my or my colleagues. We didn't even get PPE for the first couple of months. So, while I respect the work the NHS did - especially since they later saved my life when I developed cancer - I wasn't about to join in the weekly Virtue Wank.

As for the so-called doctors who effectively killed this young woman, they should at the very least be struck off and lose their medical licence. But they won't, of course.
 
It is rare that a person truly enjoys their job - that applies to a GP, doctor or anyone associated with the NHS. They're all just counting the minutes until home time or their summer break in Mallorca.

Going private is also a good alternative.
 
The NHS has been mismanaged and underfunded for a couple of decades now.

Medical professionals also make mistakes.
 
"A talented amateur and rising star in the pro ranks, O'Connor was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer earlier this year. "

"The Durham native announced earlier this year she had been diagnosed with cancer after previously battling ulcerative colitis and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC)."

So she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
 
Doctors, and all other NHS staff, are untouchable in the UK - it’s basically blasphemy to criticise them.

It all started during the pandemic, when they were made out to be ‘superheroes’ - with people going outside every Thursday to clap and bang pots and pans for them.

This was also accompanied by a campaign to convince them they’re overworked and underpaid, so now incidents like this are the norm - lazy, entitled doctors batting ill people off with no repercussions.
Only part I disagree with is the pandemic line
It got worse during the pandemic but they've always had issues.
Twenty five years ago, my friend died after going to hospital with severe back pain. The doctor didn't read his notes correctly and injected him with something he was allergic to.
 
US doesn't look any better, the man sitting in the highest elected office is apparently riddled with cancer and no one knew.

I knew a woman who was told she had months to live. They told her she had incurable cancer. She got everything together for her husband and kid and waited to die, and waited and waited. They told her she must be special and they wanted to study her. Turns out she didn't have cancer at all and had some other disease. It was treatable, but they blew all the time they had to fight it by treating her for cancer. The chemo weakened her and she died after years of suffering.

All doctors aren't heros
I just had a minor to moderate health issue and went to some doctors. None of them could diagnose it. Some gave me the wrong diagnoses, some said it wasn't an issue at all and one just gave me such a list of things it could be (same list I could get on any site or ChatGPT). I eventually just started reading a lot about my condition (with some help from AI), theorized what could be causing it, made some lifestyle changes (rather than taking the easy over the counter solution that treats the symptom rather than the root cause), observed the changes and ultimately figured it out.

I rarely have gone to a doctor for an issue and have had it resolved. Luckily I've been a pretty healthy guy and before this I hadn't gone to the doctor in a decade, but it was shocking to me how incompetent they were at resolving my issue, and why 5 different doctors gave me 5 different answers.

I think there's a good portion of doctors who become doctors not to help people as their primary purpose, but rather to enjoy the wealth and social status that comes along with being one. I guess it's all about finding a good doctor, but most doctors (yet alone good ones) in my area are just at capacity and don't accept new patients.

It's a little odd because it seems we are prioritizing the healthcare of older people rather than young adults in 30s with this whole "once you get a doctor you stick with him for the rest of your life" policy. So I have to wait until a 90 year old dies before I can become a patient. To me it seems like the opposite should be the case, we should prioritize treating patients that are younger, as they are the ones who:
- Get more out of healthcare treatments as they have many more decades of life ahead of them on average
- Are likely to be productive members of society for decades versus a person who is already retired, so their productivity can actually go to providing healthcare for the older people in the country. If a young person dies because they didn't get adequate healthcare, then you lose a potential taxpayer for decades and that taxpayer could have been subsidizing the healthcare of a few older people.
- Are more likely to survive the same conditions/diseases that affect older people so that healthcare isn't 'wasted' (for lack of a better word) treating someone that will just die anyways
- Are less likely to use healthcare in the first place, I imagine on average that 2-3 young people take the same workload as 1 older person just because of how aging affects the body
- Are more likely to move away, allowing for increased turnover of primary care physicians
 
I had a friend whose feet were swelling because of imminent heart failure and her nurse told her that her shoes were too tight.

Unfortunately, in medicine, as in all fields, there are going to be incompetents.
 
But her treatment was FREE. And that is what is important.

Remember that Healthcare is a human right. When something is free that means it has value.
 
Only part I disagree with is the pandemic line
It got worse during the pandemic but they've always had issues.
Twenty five years ago, my friend died after going to hospital with severe back pain. The doctor didn't read his notes correctly and injected him with something he was allergic to.
That's an extremely sad situation but at the same time I think we have to expect that doctors are going to make mistakes at some point in their careers. It's just when they make a mistake you don't get the wrong food or have to get someone in to do some snagging.
 
