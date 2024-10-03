International UK agrees to give Mauritius the Chagos Islands

UK to hand over sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius after decades-long dispute

Mauritius and the UK have been in dispute over the Indian Ocean islands for the past 50 years.
Diego Garcia is currently the only inhabited island of the Chagos archipelago, but only US military employees are allowed.

The UK will hand over sovereignty of the remote Chagos Islands to Mauritius after a decades-long dispute.

The deal to transfer the Indian Ocean archipelago to Mauritius includes the tropical atoll of Diego Garcia, home to a military base used by the UK and the US that plays a crucial role in the region's stability and international security.

Under the agreement, the base will remain under UK and US jurisdiction for at least the next 99 years.

The UK government said that the treaty would 'address wrongs of the past and demonstrate the commitment of both parties to support the welfare' of Chagossians - the native people of the islands. [The first people arrived on the Chagos Islands in 1793.]

US President Joe Biden welcomed the move, saying it was 'mutually beneficial'.

Joe Biden

Several leading Conservatives have called the decision 'weak', with former securities minister Tom Tugendhat

saying it is a "shameful retreat undermining our security and leaving our allies exposed".

Concerns have been raised a future Mauritian government will not adhere to the agreement and will allow China, which is heavily invested in Mauritius, to take over the base.

Since 1971 only Diego Garcia has been allowed inhabitants - US military employees - after the UK expelled the Chagossians at the request of the US. Some moved to Mauritius and some have lived in the UK, in Crawley, West Sussex, since 2002.

Mauritius has been trying to claim the Chagos Islands back from the UK since the French handed them over in 1845.

The UK will also provide a 'package of financial support' to Mauritius, including annual payments for the next 99 years, and will provide funding for an infrastructure partnership.

The Falklands and Gibraltar are next, presumably. Seems this Labour government, the first for 14 years, isn't planning on reelection, so they are determined to do as much damage as possible in the ~5 years they have.

You don't think this decision was made in the 4 months since labour came in do you? That's not how decisions like this are made, and they have a 99 year lease on the military base, nothing china can do about that. Tugenhat is talking out his arse because he wants to appeal to the right wing nutters who are choosing a new Tory leader. Even he knows the bullshit he spews is bullshit. And the Falklands are going nowhere, too much oil involved.
 
Once Germany bans AfD, Starmer will move to follow suit here.

He's openly talking about plans for the next 10 years.
 
The story of GB removing the inhabitants at America's request is pretty fucked up.
 
Gibraltar and the Falklands which are inhabited by people who consider themselves British is a bit different to giving away some uninhabited islands.
 
Update:

Politics latest news: Starmer refuses to rule out signing away Gibraltar and Falklands

Sir Keir Starmer has refused to say whether he would sign away other British overseas territories after handing the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.
Sir Keir Starmer has refused to say whether he would sign away other British overseas territories, after handing the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

The archipelago was British-owned from 1814, but was signed away by the Government in a deal that it claimed would safeguard global security by ending a long-running dispute.

The islands include Diego Garcia, which hosts a strategically important US-UK military base.

The Prime Minister was asked to guarantee that under Labour no other British overseas territories will be signed away.

He told reporters in response: “The single most important thing was ensuring that we had a secure base, the joint US-UK base; hugely important to the US, hugely important to us. We’ve now secured that and that is why you saw such warm words from the US yesterday.”

A spokesman for No10 told GB News: “Chagos does not change our policy or approach to other overseas territories.”

His remarks came just hours after Argentina pledged to gain 'full sovereignty' of the Falkland Islands in the wake of the Chagos deal.

The country’s foreign minister, Diana Mondino, welcomed the step taken by Sir Keir’s Government on Thursday towards ending 'outdated practices'.

She pledged 'concrete action' to ensure that the Falklands – the British territory that Argentina calls the Malvinas and claims as its own – are ceded to Buenos Aires.

@SalvadorAllende any opinion on this? 🤔
 
Honestly I could not care less. We have a fucking giant country full of problems to deal with.. two small islands won't make a difference.
It would be cool to have them but nobody expect them Argentina to get them.
 
Update Two

Keir Starmer to face crunch vote on 'appalling' Chagos Islands decision

The Prime Minister will require an Act of Parliament to sign over the strategically important Chagos Islands over to Mauritius.
Sir Keir Starmer will face a Parliamentary vote over his decision to hand over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands.

The Prime Minister will require an Act of Parliament to sign over the strategically important islands to Mauritius.

A Government minister on Saturday was forced to issue a statement on the territories after the Prime Minister on Friday did not rule out signing them away.

Fears are intensifying Chinese intelligence agencies could exploit Beijing’s relationship with the Mauritians to use the surrounding islands to monitor the base and British and American assets.

Or they could even build their own military bases, ministers have been warned.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage

will on Monday demand an urgent question in Parliament, forcing ministers to address concerns about the 'appalling' decision.

Mr Farage wrote to David Lammy on Saturday to demand that a vote take place 'at the earliest opportunity', saying the way that the decision had been made meant MPs 'from all parties remain in the dark about so many aspects of this decision'.

Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick

wrote in The Telegraph: 'Labour’s decision places their ideology ahead of Britain’s national interests. It’s an act of extraordinary national self-harm. And they’ve snuck out their betrayal while Parliament isn’t sitting, to avoid scrutiny.'

Mark Francois, the former Armed Forces minister,

added: “It’s appalling how Labour have deliberately announced their abject surrender over the Chagos Islands during a Parliamentary recess.” He added: “This is even more pressing, before Argentina ups its rhetoric over the Falklands or Spain does over Gibraltar – we now need both of those other claims categorically refuted, on the floor of the House, early next week.”



 
