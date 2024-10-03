Spoiler: Link UK to hand over sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius after decades-long dispute Mauritius and the UK have been in dispute over the Indian Ocean islands for the past 50 years.

Diego Garcia is currently the only inhabited island of the Chagos archipelago, but only US military employees are allowed.The UK will hand over sovereignty of the remote Chagos Islands to Mauritius after a decades-long dispute.The deal to transfer the Indian Ocean archipelago to Mauritius includes the tropical atoll of Diego Garcia, home to a military base used by the UK and the US that plays a crucial role in the region's stability and international security.Under the agreement, the base will remain under UK and US jurisdiction for at least the next 99 years.The UK government said that the treaty would 'address wrongs of the past and demonstrate the commitment of both parties to support the welfare' of Chagossians - the native people of the islands. [The first people arrived on the Chagos Islands in 1793.]US President Joe Biden welcomed the move, saying it was 'mutually beneficial'.Joe BidenSeveral leading Conservatives have called the decision 'weak', with former securities minister Tom Tugendhatsaying it is a "shameful retreat undermining our security and leaving our allies exposed".Concerns have been raised a future Mauritian government will not adhere to the agreement and will allow China, which is heavily invested in Mauritius, to take over the base.Since 1971 only Diego Garcia has been allowed inhabitants - US military employees - after the UK expelled the Chagossians at the request of the US. Some moved to Mauritius and some have lived in the UK, in Crawley, West Sussex, since 2002.Mauritius has been trying to claim the Chagos Islands back from the UK since the French handed them over in 1845.The UK will also provide a 'package of financial support' to Mauritius, including annual payments for the next 99 years, and will provide funding for an infrastructure partnership.The Falklands and Gibraltar are next, presumably. Seems this Labour government, the first for 14 years, isn't planning on reelection, so they are determined to do as much damage as possible in the ~5 years they have.