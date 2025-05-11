Croo67
The UK Government cut the winter fuel allowance earlier this year, saving £1.7 billion - but in turn depriving elderly Brits - who worked and paid tax their entire life - assistance with the highest energy bills in Europe.
However, new data shows that money could have perhaps been saved elsewhere - with Britain spending almost £15 billion on random men from Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan etc who wash up on its shores undocumented.
Winter fuel savings wiped out by spiralling migrant housing costs
Housing asylum seekers will total more than £15bn by 2029, the same amount raised from cuts to pensioners’ allowances over a decade
