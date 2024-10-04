International UK’s state broadcaster airs Iran’s Supreme Leader’s 40-min ‘prayers’

Croo67

Croo67

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 21, 2015
Messages
2,608
Reaction score
508
BBC News aired the Supreme Leader of Iran’s full 40-minute speech in which he praised Hamas’ October 7 attack.

The BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) is the UK’s state broadcaster, and enforces a £169.50 tax on every UK resident who watches live TV (even if not the BBC).

The justification for this fee is that it offers impartial and trustworthy broadcasting.

What’s your thoughts on the BBC airing the entirety of such a speech?

 
Its the way things are going imo...
 
Free speech goes both ways, chud. Not everybody is an Islamophobic hypocrite.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,827
Messages
56,284,322
Members
175,146
Latest member
KhaledDJ

Share this page

Back
Top