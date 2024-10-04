BBC News aired the Supreme Leader of Iran’s full 40-minute speech in which he praised Hamas’ October 7 attack.



The BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) is the UK’s state broadcaster, and enforces a £169.50 tax on every UK resident who watches live TV (even if not the BBC).



The justification for this fee is that it offers impartial and trustworthy broadcasting.



What’s your thoughts on the BBC airing the entirety of such a speech?



