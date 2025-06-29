Croo67
The UK’s biggest music festival, Glastonbury, has come under fire after performers made a series of worrying calls to the largely white, liberal crowd at the $500 event.
This includes prompting chants of ‘death to the IDF’, calling for riots in London, one act shouting ‘I heard you want your country (the UK) back? Shut the fuck up!’, and a failed politician hilariously mocking Trump’s supposed obsession with borders… whilst surrounded by a border at the ticketed event.
