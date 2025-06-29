International UK’s largest music festival compared to Nazi rally as acts call for mass slaughter and riots

The UK’s biggest music festival, Glastonbury, has come under fire after performers made a series of worrying calls to the largely white, liberal crowd at the $500 event.

This includes prompting chants of ‘death to the IDF’, calling for riots in London, one act shouting ‘I heard you want your country (the UK) back? Shut the fuck up!’, and a failed politician hilariously mocking Trump’s supposed obsession with borders… whilst surrounded by a border at the ticketed event.







 
200.webp
 
I'd say the types who generally go to glastonbury are the shelter middle class "revolutionary" types or or the young people looking to get wasted who will both happily latch onto any edgy message like this.

The only times I usually pay it any attention is when it rains and turns into a giant swamp and you get all the funny videos coming out
 
Well it's only shitlibs that go to this particular event you mongo. You really think right wingers are going to pay a small fortune for the privilege of standing in a field surrounded by a horde of delusional middle class leftists whilst being preached at by a bunch of fake virtue signalling narcissistic tossers?
 
Lol only a loser would think like this
 
No Jackboots and leather Greatcoats? No torchlight processions and midnight rallies? No book-burnings? No paramilitary force with silver Totenkopf and Sig Runes on their Hugo Boss uniforms?

No Night of the Long Knives?!

<DisgustingHHH>

Adolf is not impressed by British Nazi's performance.
 
Looks like more reasons for me to avoid visiting the UK.

Britain Is Lost: White Men in UK to Face Tougher Sentencing​


www.thegatewaypundit.com

Britain Is Lost: White Men in UK to Face Tougher Sentencing | The Gateway Pundit | by Jim Hoft

New sentencing guidelines in the UK will impose stricter punishments on white men, igniting a fierce debate over fairness and discrimination in the judicial system. Political leaders express concerns about the implications for justice.
www.thegatewaypundit.com www.thegatewaypundit.com
 
Sounds racist.
 
Why do you keep calling me Indian while knowing I’m white? It makes zero sense lol

You think the age group going to this event gives zero fucks about what that loser said? They just going to have fun lol

Most of them are off their head chilling and would give zero fucks about what was said the next day but weirdos like you amplify his message

Also are you even white or from Europe or is that too personal of a question for you lol?

Little bitch
 
“My Indian eyes can see all the political flags, but my Indian brain will deny those in attendance have political motivations.”
 
So you need a safe space?
 
