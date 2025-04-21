Croo67
Glasgow, which has been dubbed the UK’s ‘asylum seeker capital’ due to thousands being dumped in the city, has experienced a 41% increase in rapes in the last 12 months - with the city’s own local government stating there has been a ‘breakdown in social cohesion’ due to the influx.
'Shocking' rise in rapes and violent attacks against women in Glasgow
Instances of domestic abuse and rapes have surged by 41%, according to statistics from the Safe Glasgow Partnership.
news.stv.tv
The city where asylum seeker numbers are 'damaging social cohesion'
Scotland's second city is the largest dispersal area for asylum seekers in the UK after London - with some 3,953 sent to the city by the Home Office while their applications are being considered.
www.dailymail.co.uk