International UK’s ‘asylum seeker capital’ sees 41% increase in rapes within a year

Glasgow, which has been dubbed the UK’s ‘asylum seeker capital’ due to thousands being dumped in the city, has experienced a 41% increase in rapes in the last 12 months - with the city’s own local government stating there has been a ‘breakdown in social cohesion’ due to the influx.

'Shocking' rise in rapes and violent attacks against women in Glasgow

Instances of domestic abuse and rapes have surged by 41%, according to statistics from the Safe Glasgow Partnership.
The city where asylum seeker numbers are 'damaging social cohesion'

Scotland's second city is the largest dispersal area for asylum seekers in the UK after London - with some 3,953 sent to the city by the Home Office while their applications are being considered.
Surprised people aren't getting arrested for publishing statistics like this.
 
It's crazy that the East Asian countries like Japan and South Korea are the polar opposites from the West. Literally no one is granted asylum and it's very hard to get citizenship. This despite the fact that they are dying out as an ethnicity because not enough people having kids. They actually need immigration.
 
It's over unless we can get back to something resembling the Byzantine Empire.
 
Hog-train said:
It's crazy that the East Asian countries like Japan and South Korea are the polar opposites from the West. Literally no one is granted asylum and it's very hard to get citizenship. This despite the fact that they are dying out as an ethnicity because not enough people having kids. They actually need immigration.
bringing in immigrants does nothing for "dying out as an ethnicity", quite the opposite.
 
Spam On Rye said:
It's over unless we can get back to something resembling the Byzantine Empire.
It’s already over. They’re arriving by the thousands each day, being given British passports, and the funds to breed like rabbits.

I drove past a mother with 12 kids last week. It’s done. By 2040 Britain will be unrecognisable.
 
Croo67 said:
It’s already over. They’re arriving by the thousands each day and being given British passports.

I drove past a mother with 12 kids last week. It’s done. By 2040 Britain will be unrecognisable.
I'm in the States so I'm still able to hold onto a bit of hope but I know it's coming for us too. Hurts my heart to see the UK so defeated.
 
Spam On Rye said:
I'm in the States so I'm still able to hold onto a bit of hope but I know it's coming for us too. Hurts my heart to see the UK so defeated.
Maybe I’m just being pessimistic, but I don’t see how it changes - the current government is in place for another four years.

There is still a sizeable part of the UK population who’ll call you a ‘Nazi’ if you say random men from Iraq and Syria should have to show the same documentation as everyone else - including Brits - when entering Britain.
 
Croo67 said:
Maybe I’m just being pessimistic, but I don’t see how it changes - the current government is in place for another four years.

There is still a sizeable part of the UK population who’ll call you a ‘Nazi’ if you say random men from Iraq and Syria should have to show the same documentation as everyone else - including Brits - when entering Britain.
I can’t think of a case where the once majority group’s culture and values remained dominant once that group became a minority.

So, basically most of the West’s values and culture will become a thing of the past soon.
 
