After the whole controversy with Paul Hughes in PFL, where he sided with his Dagestani opponent rather than countryman Conor McGregor's views.
Here comes the UFC top fighter from Ireland, Ian Garry, saying that he's fine with Islam skipping the line and everyone at WW should welcome the Dagestani like a king:
Conor stated that Hughes was a traitor of Ireland, and started to explore his family history to prove that he's not a real Irish person. What's gonna happen to Garry now?
