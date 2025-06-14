UFL Superbowl- DC Defenders @ Michigan Panthers - 8pm ET 6-14

Dillydilly said:
@Dude Incredible who you got?
i think the panthers got this as perkins is too versatile and adds so much to the offense, who actually has a pretty decent line and i think the panthers defense is more fun but ta'amu is my boy and has some real solid performances this year including last weekend. doing what he needs to do.
 
Dude Incredible said:
i think the panthers got this as perkins is too versatile and adds so much to the offense, who actually has a pretty decent line and i think the panthers defense is more fun but ta'amu is my boy and has some real solid performances this year including last weekend. doing what he needs to do.
Seems your boy might be getting some nfl calls.
 
