UFL Superbowl- DC Defenders @ Michigan Panthers - 8pm ET 6-14

i think the panthers got this as perkins is too versatile and adds so much to the offense, who actually has a pretty decent line and i think the panthers defense is more fun but ta'amu is my boy and has some real solid performances this year including last weekend. doing what he needs to do.
i think the panthers got this as perkins is too versatile and adds so much to the offense, who actually has a pretty decent line and i think the panthers defense is more fun but ta'amu is my boy and has some real solid performances this year including last weekend. doing what he needs to do.