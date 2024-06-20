UFC's rejection of signing top talent and lowball offers 2023-2024

Maybe I'm banging the old drum but I feel like this should really be talked about more and brought to fans attention. The amount of world class fighters in 2023 and 2024 the UFC has passed up on or got outbid on that tried to sign is bordering on unbelievable.



Kyoji Horiguchi 33-5 (7-1 UFC), 33 years old. Rizin Champion...Tried to sign with the UFC and was turned down.



Salahdine Parnasse 19-2, 26 years old, KSW Featherweight and Lightweight champion ended up resigning with KSW, UFC didn't offer enough money.



Azamat Kerefov 17-0, 32 years old, ACA Flyweight champion. UFC turned him down.



Eduard Vartanyan 25-4, 33 years old, ACA tournament champion, former ACB champ. Hasn't lost in 6 years and it was a controversial decision vs a great fighter. They offered Eduard a contender series fight. (He just won a million dollar tournament)



Paul Hughes 11-1, 26 years old, Cage Warriors champ. UFC made him an offer but he waited out his contract to test free agency and signed with PFL who offered considerably more.



Cedric Doumbe 4-0, 30 years old, Glory Welterweight champion. UFC got outbid by PFL.



Baki Chamsoudinov 8-0, 22 years old, easily one of the best prospects in the entire sport regardless of promotion.



AJ McKee 22-1, 28 years old, former Bellaror Featherweight champ. Bellator offered more for McKee to stay.



Makoto Shinryu 17-2, 23 years old, CFFC Champ, Rizin contender. He got offered more to go back with Rizin and collaboration with Bellator.



There's tons of elite prospects who don't have the accomplishments or high profiles yet who slipped between the UFCs cracks too. Like Losene Keita (resigned with Oktagon), Razbahli Shaydullaev (signed with Rizin), Yryskeldi Duysheev (signed with ONE), Manoel Sousa (PFL), Sarvarjon Khamidov (Bellator) and the list goes on.



So just remember when you think you're watching the best vs the best, about 70% of what you watch is cheap chaff sold to you as the best and the truth is the marquee promotion, the NFL of MMA, the monopoly with all the best talent...really doesn't like spending money on top talent.



Just look at the bag of elite Russian talent and prospects PFL/Bellator has, arguably with Imamshafi Aliev, Khasan Magomedsharipov, Timur Khizriev, Ramazan Kuramagomedov, Murad Ramanzanov, Magomed Magomedov, Shamil Masaev, Movlid Khaybulaev, Usman Nurmagomedov, Alexandr Shabliy etc. They've arguably signed better Russian talent than the UFC. Wild. They don't even try man.