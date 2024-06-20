  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

UFC's rejection of signing top talent and lowball offers 2023-2024

Maybe I'm banging the old drum but I feel like this should really be talked about more and brought to fans attention. The amount of world class fighters in 2023 and 2024 the UFC has passed up on or got outbid on that tried to sign is bordering on unbelievable.

Kyoji Horiguchi 33-5 (7-1 UFC), 33 years old. Rizin Champion...Tried to sign with the UFC and was turned down.

Salahdine Parnasse 19-2, 26 years old, KSW Featherweight and Lightweight champion ended up resigning with KSW, UFC didn't offer enough money.

Azamat Kerefov 17-0, 32 years old, ACA Flyweight champion. UFC turned him down.

Eduard Vartanyan 25-4, 33 years old, ACA tournament champion, former ACB champ. Hasn't lost in 6 years and it was a controversial decision vs a great fighter. They offered Eduard a contender series fight. (He just won a million dollar tournament)

Paul Hughes 11-1, 26 years old, Cage Warriors champ. UFC made him an offer but he waited out his contract to test free agency and signed with PFL who offered considerably more.

Cedric Doumbe 4-0, 30 years old, Glory Welterweight champion. UFC got outbid by PFL.

Baki Chamsoudinov 8-0, 22 years old, easily one of the best prospects in the entire sport regardless of promotion.

AJ McKee 22-1, 28 years old, former Bellaror Featherweight champ. Bellator offered more for McKee to stay.

Makoto Shinryu 17-2, 23 years old, CFFC Champ, Rizin contender. He got offered more to go back with Rizin and collaboration with Bellator.

There's tons of elite prospects who don't have the accomplishments or high profiles yet who slipped between the UFCs cracks too. Like Losene Keita (resigned with Oktagon), Razbahli Shaydullaev (signed with Rizin), Yryskeldi Duysheev (signed with ONE), Manoel Sousa (PFL), Sarvarjon Khamidov (Bellator) and the list goes on.

So just remember when you think you're watching the best vs the best, about 70% of what you watch is cheap chaff sold to you as the best and the truth is the marquee promotion, the NFL of MMA, the monopoly with all the best talent...really doesn't like spending money on top talent.

Just look at the bag of elite Russian talent and prospects PFL/Bellator has, arguably with Imamshafi Aliev, Khasan Magomedsharipov, Timur Khizriev, Ramazan Kuramagomedov, Murad Ramanzanov, Magomed Magomedov, Shamil Masaev, Movlid Khaybulaev, Usman Nurmagomedov, Alexandr Shabliy etc. They've arguably signed better Russian talent than the UFC. Wild. They don't even try man.
 
Not signing The Gooch is baffling.
 
Has it occurred to you that maybe they were just demanding too much money to fight in the UFC?
 
U Fight Cheap

on the other hand, a little bit of competition is good for them, although it will take a while before their status as premier organization will be challenged, if ever.
 
giphy.webp
 
I know for a fact several guys on this list weren't demanding too much money. But beyond that, I mean, if an elite talent like Parnasse is offered 250k a fight, to fight for KSW...is it really "too much" for UFC to match? Arguably the best French MMA fighter in MMA right now, super young, super accomplished...appeals to a huge booming region. UFC is what, a 10-12Billion dollar company and they share like 13% of revenue with their athletes and you're asking if it's maybe the elite talent asking for too much fucking money? I find that ridiculous..
 
Not sure how I feel about this but I need the comforting words of a TKO PR poster to tell me how I should think

@markg171 please take a break from posting on Conor/Jones/slandering all who question the corporate talking points threads and tell me how to feel about this one. On the 1st page if you can: you know it is statistically the most viewed page so it counts for the most.

If you aren't free please tap @kflo in. Someone here is talking bad about daddy and it is upsetting me.
 
  • Haha
Reactions: HHJ
UFC is about signing athletes it can control
if you demand too big of a purse before signing, its likely the brass think they wont be able to control you. because their one aspect of control, money, doesnt work on athletes who have been paid more outside the UFC.

never forget that just over 10 years ago, Performance of the Night bonuses were $60k. now they're $50k, despite record profitability.
 
next time someone brings up the UFC caliber fighters argument direct them to the OP
 
Great post! UFC is basically determined to be garbage every way they can.
 
