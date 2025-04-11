UFC's production still looks so bland next to the spectacle K-1 and PRIDE gave us years ago

Ivancho

Ivancho

Amante de las mma
Man ufc is such an incomplete product ...The UFC should take a page from K-1 and PRIDE... Why can’t they make a promotion as awesome as those promotions? The fighter introductions were spectacular, and they should bring back Grand Prix tournaments. And they should get Michael Schiavello instead of that idiot Jon Anik with his annoying nerdy voice... Also fuck bruce buffer and his long ass intro

Since Americans are geniuses at marketing and stuff, why don’t they make a better product?

 
I liked the old UFC production. Every time recently I watch I can't stand the music, and everything is so basic.
 
Cucumber Slice said:
Even the ceremonial weigh-ins are trash now. UFC’s just resting on its laurels because no one’s challenging them. Sucks that in Japan there's no cash and market to build a legit rival right now
 
Ivancho said:
because it's not actually a better product.

the UFC should copy a company that wasn't even a fraction as successful as them. That makes a lot of sense.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
because it's not actually a better product.

Success in terms of money and market share doesn’t automatically mean a better product
 
