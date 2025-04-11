UFC's production still looks so bland next to the spectacle K-1 and PRIDE gave us years ago

Ivancho
Man ufc is such an incomplete product ...The UFC should take a page from K-1 and PRIDE... Why can’t they make a promotion as awesome as those promotions? The fighter introductions were spectacular, and they should bring back Grand Prix tournaments. And they should get Michael Schiavello instead of that idiot Jon Anik with his annoying nerdy voice... Also fuck bruce buffer and his long ass intro
Since Americans are geniuses at marketing and stuff, why don’t they make a better product?
