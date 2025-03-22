  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

UFC's PPV numbers are at an all-time low. I Have Some Ideas.

GlrP6taWUAAUO-k


UFC is a nearly unwatchable product. It’s almost entirely mid cards now, with a couple "big" fights at the top. The ufc isn’t fostering talent anymore, they want cheap DWCS fighters not stars, they’ve said so themselves. Dana and Co can blame ESPN all they want for lack of viewership. But they keep putting on dog shit apex cards full of underpaid fighters and awful pay per views.

Price keeps going up and product isn’t improving. Low fighter pay provides no incentive for old and new talent. Perhaps the UFC should start paying more for finishes. double the payout.
I don’t have a problem with UFC signing entry fighters to low pay scales but when they aren’t even getting their high value assets into the cage 3X+/Y, we have a problem with the product.


- Increase the extra bonus from 50k to 150k.
- Lower the win bonus to minimize coasting.
- Introduce a 200k KO/TKO bonus in the first half of the fight.
- 80k bonus for submissions in the first half.

Share your ideas.
 
