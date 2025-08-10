UFC's not dying, it's just dormant because we're waiting for new stars

hbombbisping
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2025
- Messages
- 410
- Reaction score
- 961
I think of it like boxing. Boxing struggled badly for a while there but some new stars have developed over the last decade or so bringing some life back into it.
UFC lost Brock, then Ronda, Conor and Israel fell off, Khabib retired, Jon ran from Aspinall,
but now with Topuria, Islam, DDP, Khamzat, Aspinall, Paddy, and other fresh faces on the rise I think it's only a matter of time before the UFC makes a come back.
It's really going to depend on how bankable the new stars become. The sport is only as big as its stars.
UFC lost Brock, then Ronda, Conor and Israel fell off, Khabib retired, Jon ran from Aspinall,
but now with Topuria, Islam, DDP, Khamzat, Aspinall, Paddy, and other fresh faces on the rise I think it's only a matter of time before the UFC makes a come back.
It's really going to depend on how bankable the new stars become. The sport is only as big as its stars.