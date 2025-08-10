  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

UFC's not dying, it's just dormant because we're waiting for new stars

H

hbombbisping

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Feb 21, 2025
Messages
410
Reaction score
961
I think of it like boxing. Boxing struggled badly for a while there but some new stars have developed over the last decade or so bringing some life back into it.

UFC lost Brock, then Ronda, Conor and Israel fell off, Khabib retired, Jon ran from Aspinall,

but now with Topuria, Islam, DDP, Khamzat, Aspinall, Paddy, and other fresh faces on the rise I think it's only a matter of time before the UFC makes a come back.

It's really going to depend on how bankable the new stars become. The sport is only as big as its stars.
 
