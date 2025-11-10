UFC's new signings

Dagestanaev
How good are they?
1. Losene Keita, the Oktogon LW champ. A lot of KOs. I think he should get Fiziev.
2. Kyoji Horiguchi. Yes, he is again with the UFC. Accomplished fighter. I would fast track him to fight Pantoja.
3. Saygid Izagakhmaev . Welterweight. Yes you guessed, Daghestan. He is 22-2, mixture of subs and TKOs.
4. Shaqueme Rock. He can be promoted as English. Yes I know he is. Submissions.
5. Jakub Wiklacz. Only 29, defeated Pat Mix. He seems a complete MMA fighter, sub wins. I would like to see him fighting Yan.
Bonus:
Who gets @rear naked ankle pick -le's jokes?
Seems his/her/them avatar is a great representation of the jokes
What is obvious, MMA fans are the most Special sport fans for sure.
