UFC's new signings

How good are they?

1. Losene Keita, the Oktogon LW champ. A lot of KOs. I think he should get Fiziev.

2. Kyoji Horiguchi. Yes, he is again with the UFC. Accomplished fighter. I would fast track him to fight Pantoja.

3. Saygid Izagakhmaev . Welterweight. Yes you guessed, Daghestan. He is 22-2, mixture of subs and TKOs.

4. Shaqueme Rock. He can be promoted as English. Yes I know he is. Submissions.

5. Jakub Wiklacz. Only 29, defeated Pat Mix. He seems a complete MMA fighter, sub wins. I would like to see him fighting Yan.

Bonus:

Who gets @rear naked ankle pick -le's jokes?

1762767632926.jpeg

Seems his/her/them avatar is a great representation of the jokes :D

What is obvious, MMA fans are the most Special sport fans for sure.

1762766333951.jpeg
 
Dagestanaev said:
GTF out of here bro.. You wanna retire Fiziev or something why give him such hard fight..... Not many will want to fight Losene Keita
 
octagonation said:
But Keita didn't fight a good fighter before. Parnasse would have been great before the UFC
 
Dagestanaev said:
Dude What are you talking about? nobody wants to fight Keita he is generational talent plus the dude has a dangerous fighting style.

The match-makers have difficulty finding him opponents
 
octagonation said:
I think Arman is not afraid of him
 
TriangleMonkey said:
Don't think they need to reward Patricio after his temper tantrum and a lackluster UFC career. Give him the offer and shelve him if he declines.
 
Skarsgard said:
Lackluster?

TriangleMonkey said:
He lost a decision and squeaked by Ige in a tremendously forgettable fight.
Mayhem missing weight by like ten or twelve pounds is not even trying to make weight. Keita tried to make weight and failed. Pitbull just stamped his feet about it and pretended that Keita was stuffing his face the entire time.
Like I said, Patricio can take the fight or sit.
 
Keita couldn't even make weight when he was going to get to fight Pitbull in his UFC debut, he doesn't deserve a ranked opponent now, he can start with some unranked opponents.
 
They signed 3 new HWs as well.
 
Was just about to make a thread about the Kyoji re-signing why did he leave in the first place? he had a really good UFC record at 7-1 and left on a 3 fight win streak? Was it because he was mostly a decision machine or better money at Rizn?
 
