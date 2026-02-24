Media UFC's broken ranking system: Colby is up one place after 400+ days of inactivity. Black Beast up 3 spots after losing.

Additionally, Chandler is still in the lightweight rankings despite being 1-5 in his last 6 fights because he beat Dan Hooker five years ago.


The rankings are compiled by a bunch of guys nobody has ever heard of, and it's impossible for a name fighter to drop out of them unless they leave the promotion. There are rare cases where fighters get "dropped" from them for not accepting fight, but then they're put right back in after they fall in line.


This shit is just as embarrassing as the sanctioning bodies in boxing.



1771971016789.png



1771971029883.png



1771971042790.png
 
It means they're looking to book those guys against up and comers so that it looks like the up and comer is fighting up more.

They've been doing this forever lol.

I remember when Mokaev was about to fight Alex Perez. Perez had fought 4 times in the previous 4 years and only won the first of those. Got finished in the other 3. It was also 2 years since the last fight.

In the time since Perez had last won a single fight, Mokaev debuted as a pro and went 10-0 with 5 of those in the UFC.

And yet somehow before the fight Perez was moving up a couple spots in the rankings hahaha.
 
MMA fans are mostly aware that the UFC rankings are a blatantly rigged joke.

But then they are retarded enough to tell you it's a good thing a single promotion can monopolize the entire sport 'because at least you only have one belt', without seeing the problem.

One of the most impressively shit things the UFC has done is make the corrupt boxing alphabet system look respectable in comparison.
 
SJP_SevenLaker said:
UFC rankings have always been a facade. It holds no merit. Just some glorified list for fighters and sherdawgers to quarrel over.
Created by Fox as a way to sell unknown fighters to casuals.

Still not a peep from Meta about when new ranking system goes into effect or even how it works.
 
Gilbert Burns and Colby Covington are ranked without a win in nearly 3 & 4 years. I think Colby's only win over an active roster member is RDA. The rankings have always been a marketing device, but its gotten worse since the fertitas wanted to sale
 
Phisher said:
Chandler is still in the lightweight rankings despite being 1-5 in his last 6 fights because he beat Dan Hooker five years ago.
No, Chandler is in the rankings because he's openly MAGA and kisses Trump/Dana's ass.

Being a company man has its rewards, especially these days.
 
It's about time Colby gets a title shot. Moving up one place while never fighting shows how talented he is.
 
