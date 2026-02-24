Phisher
Additionally, Chandler is still in the lightweight rankings despite being 1-5 in his last 6 fights because he beat Dan Hooker five years ago.
The rankings are compiled by a bunch of guys nobody has ever heard of, and it's impossible for a name fighter to drop out of them unless they leave the promotion. There are rare cases where fighters get "dropped" from them for not accepting fight, but then they're put right back in after they fall in line.
This shit is just as embarrassing as the sanctioning bodies in boxing.
