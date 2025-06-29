UFC318 card is complete a**...

GearSolidMetal
Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 19, 2011
- Messages
- 59,755
- Reaction score
- 122,896
...with the exception of the main event, everything else is Fight Night quality.
There's eight men's weight classes & three women's weight classes each with their Top10s so there should be no excuse for a full-priced PPV to have a card full of unranked fighters.
I've seen prelim cards that look more interesting than the first four fights of that main card.
There's eight men's weight classes & three women's weight classes each with their Top10s so there should be no excuse for a full-priced PPV to have a card full of unranked fighters.
I've seen prelim cards that look more interesting than the first four fights of that main card.