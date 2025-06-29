UFC318 card is complete a**...

GearSolidMetal

GearSolidMetal

Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 19, 2011
Messages
59,755
Reaction score
122,896
...with the exception of the main event, everything else is Fight Night quality.



There's eight men's weight classes & three women's weight classes each with their Top10s so there should be no excuse for a full-priced PPV to have a card full of unranked fighters.

I've seen prelim cards that look more interesting than the first four fights of that main card.
 
$79.99 PPV?

At least two name fights need to be added. Free PPV back in the day were better than this...

gordon-ramsay.gif
 
Should be some action fights in their but I guess in terms of the relevance of the fights in their respective divisions yeah those are not intriguing fights.

But should be some fun fights there regardless.
 
If that Main Event get's cancelled the whole PPV is in the toilet.

The co-main should always be a highly anticipated fight, incase the main event falls through.
 
Sorry, thats not main event worthy. We have to wait almost two months now to get a title fight? The BMF is a shitty excuse for them to headline PPVs without an actual belt.
 
they could have put Aspinall x Gane
they don't need to cut weight anyway
 
It's very weak. That's like a Conor-McGregor card, which shows that the UFC has faith in Dustin and Max.
 
The card is full with 15 fights, the bout order is weird. There's some fights on the prelims far more worthy of being on the main card than some of these, even then it wouldn't redeem it as a PPV, but on the prelims you have:
- Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen
- Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez
- Gunnar Nelson vs. Neil Magny
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. Brunno Ferreira
- Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Ryan Spann and Jimmy Crute also on the prelims

Not sure why they've made the main card this
 
Yea it's bad but last night was great and UFC Chicago will be great if they actually fight plus the Mosvar vs Pico free card coming and Islam vs JDM. Plenty of great PPVs coming... Just not the next one.
 
