UFC will try to make JDL vs Belal

Giving him a guy with zero TDD is screwing him? More like ''we can't give you the title fight but here is the easiest matchup in the division''
 
Nah... JDL doesn't deserve Mr Boring. Give him Shavkat as he asked.

Let Belal keep getting screwed by his own boringness. Let him fight Colby or something.
 
Fengxian said:
They wont risk having exciting guy like JDM lose to a solid boring guy like Belal.
Click to expand...
Yeh that would be very stupid of the UFC, at least with Shavkat it would be banger one way or another.

Give JDM what he wants, he deserves it.
 
Brigfa2 said:
Giving him a guy with zero TDD is screwing him? More like ''we can't give you the title fight but here is the easiest matchup in the division''
Click to expand...
You must've missed the part where Jack consistently found a way to escape a multiple time BJJ world champion which led to the finishing sequence.
 
Imagine if JDL had the compromised Burns Belal had though. Two totally different fighters in terms of killer instinct.
 
After what we saw tonight Belal would hump the life out of JDM and pretty much every ufc fan alive at the same time.
 
That seems the wrong thing to do if you want JDM to fight for a title or prevent Belal from fighting for one...if they really wanted to screw belal he'd be fighting Shavkat
 
I know it’s fun to hate on Belal but I think his footwork, jab and combinations would make it look like the Brady fight with more takedowns. Even before the injury Burns was having a hard time find Belal…. It’s why he shot a double from so far out.

JDM is fantastic in the pocket but he’s still pretty plodding and as shown tonight struggles to get there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MetaIIica
UFC 300 would be perfect with Leon vs Belal added
2
Replies
38
Views
680
IsNormal
IsNormal
Unheralded Truth
Media Belal says he will headkick KO Colby, laugh over his limp body
2 3
Replies
59
Views
2K
ExitLUPin
ExitLUPin
killakillakilla
Let’s just call it- the only way Belal gets a title shot is as a late replacement. Shavkat is next.
Replies
14
Views
629
mangokush
mangokush
S
What should be next for Shavkat if Belal gets the title shot?
2
Replies
37
Views
1K
Khaosan
Khaosan
Wormwood
Rumored Leon vs Belal UFC 300
5 6 7
Replies
120
Views
6K
r-harper-1
r-harper-1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,542
Messages
55,223,331
Members
174,688
Latest member
PedalLlama

Share this page

Back
Top