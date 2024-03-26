News UFC will return to England for a PPV card this year, featuring Tom Aspinall and Leon Edwards

Aspinall vs Blaydes 2 as main event
Edwards vs Muhammad 2 as co-main event

easy work

d_WmD8.gif
 
Time to see the desert warrior Belal. Don't give me that Shavkat bullshit
 
Nice. Chimaev has a big following there and is helping the community.

Could now potentially fight twice this year.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Champs fight 1.5 times a year. Shavkat will be 30 by the time he gets a title shot. Unfortunately it'll be Leon vs Belal and Shavkat vs Colby/JDM/MVP.
Click to expand...

Yeah, I know, yet I'll never stop complaining about it 🤣
 
Smart decision with 2 UK champs + MVP & Paddy.

I do wonder if theyre still going to Salt-Lake the following week. They paid for a big card so maybe they will be get a great FN card like Austin received last year, with an even better main-event.
 
UK getting a ppv!? Very good timing.

They got Aspinall and Edwards as champs, and that is going to be potentially the heaviest ufc card ever for the UK in terms of championship. Hopefully they'll get Jones to relinquish the belt by then so Aspinall can be granted the true champ.
 
Both of those guys on the same PPV defending their titles? Sign me up. Unfortunately, that means Gane is definitely next for Aspinall. Just another example of the UFC mismanaging all their divisions.
 
