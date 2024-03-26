BoxerMaurits
I just hope it's soon. I like leon, but wish his activity level was a bit higher.
You heard it here first!!!!Aspinall vs Blaydes 2 as main event
Edwards vs Muhammad 2 as co-main event
easy work
Matchmaker extraordinaire. How did you ever come up with that?
lol. Colby isn't fighting ShavkatChamps fight 1.5 times a year. Shavkat will be 30 by the time he gets a title shot. Unfortunately it'll be Leon vs Belal and Shavkat vs Colby/JDM/MVP.
Heard reports that Paddy is fighting Paul felderAspinall vs Blaydes 2
Edwards vs Belal 2
Shavkat vs MVP
Allen vs Giga
Hooker vs Paddy
Make it happen
Colby vs Ian “cuck” Garry in Manchester!lol. Colby isn't fighting Shavkat
