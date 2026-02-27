Here is the official fight card for UFC WHITE HOUSE:1. Sean Strickland vs. Brendan Allen2. Colby Covington vs. Michael Chandler3. Sean O'Malley vs. Cory Sandhagen4. Joe Pyfer vs. Jared Cannonier5. Bo Nickal vs. Chris Curtis6. Bryce Mitchell vs. Kyler Phillips7. Jacobe Smith vs. KevinHollandUFC WHITE HOUSE: AMERICA FIRSTLive from Washington D.C. — Making MMA Great AgainMain Event: Middleweight Championship Contender BoutSean Strickland vs. Brendan Allen> The ultimate battle of American grit. The unfiltered "Man of the People" Strickland takes on the elite, blond-haired submission specialist Allen. No filters, no retreats.Co-Main Event: The Patriot ShowdownColby "Chaos" Covington vs. Michael "Iron" Chandler> Two of the President’s personal favorites. The MAGA King, Colby Covington, faces the personification of the "American Dream," Michael Chandler. A high-paced wrestling clinic between two national icons.The Golden Boy FeatureSean "Suga" O'Malley vs. Cory "Sandman" Sandhagen> High-level striking between the most famous blond knockout artist in the world and the technical wizard from Colorado. Pure American excellence at 135 lbs.Power vs. PrecisionJoe "Bodybagz" Pyfer vs. Jared "The Killa Gorilla" Cannonier> The explosive, blue-chip prospect Joe Pyfer brings that Pennsylvania power against the veteran strength of Cannonier. A clash of titans on home soil.The Wrestling PhenomBo Nickal vs. Chris "The Action Man" Curtis> The blond-haired, three-time NCAA Champion and the future of the sport, Bo Nickal, faces the toughest gatekeeper in the division. A true test of "Winning" for the Penn State legend.The Freedom FighterBryce "Thug Nasty" Mitchell vs. Kyler "The Matrix" Phillips> Arkansas vs. Arizona. The most outspoken patriot in the UFC, Bryce Mitchell, brings his elite grappling against the flashy, blond-haired Kyler Phillips.The Rising Star OpenerJacobe Smith vs. Kevin "Trailblazer" Holland> The undefeated, powerhouse wrestler Jacobe Smith (the next big thing) takes on the fan-favorite Kevin Holland. The perfect high-energy start to an all-USA night.Event Highlights:* 100% Domestic Talent: No visas required. Only the best from the United States.* Wrestling Dominance: Featuring NCAA champions and All-Americans.* The "Winning" Factor: A card built on strength, stamina, and American spirit.> "We have the best fighters, don't we? The biggest, the strongest, the smartest. This card is a total knockout. Everyone is saying it.">This is the "America First" lineup—all-American talent, elite wrestling pedigrees, and the biggest stars in the game.