UFC White House: Lesnar vs Jones

THIS is the fight to make

Jones is an American, the goat, Trump- friendly, has a short list of people he is willing to fight & Brock is on it

Brock is the most famous & popular person he could possibly fight

Trump’s not a big fan of Canada

It’s a non-title fight but it’s big enough so no one would care plus you could book it a year in advance

Brock’s only 47 & still looks in shape

Jones is all but guaranteed to light him up & win one for the team


I know it’s ridiculous but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen

UFC White House: Lesnar vs Jones would be the ultimate fight for this event


1751894831036.jpeg
 
These two would melt all the piss cups.

They should book all the American "stars" on the main card. Don't care who fights who. Pick the matches from a hat for all I care.

Soyrier, Colby, Suga, Phillip Brooks, Max, Gaethje, Strickland, etc.
 
Tricky to make a championship fight that makes sense when there are currently no US champions.

A BMF fight could be fun and cater to the casuals, for instance another Holloway vs Gaethje, or Gathje vs Poirier.
 
I mean it would sell tons of tickets, despite being a totally ridiculous fight. Easy W for Jones. Guess it's not that crazy since we already got Jake Paul vs Tyson.
 
Can we not give this any attention? It's bad enough that the president is showing up for fights.
 
Fedor is 48 & Brock is 47 , I usually hate this type of thing but fuck it , if we’re going to have a fiasco on the front lawn of the White House then let’s go full insanity show
 
Yall gotta let the Brock thing go.
 
They should bring in Chuck Liddell for one last hurrah while theyre at
 
