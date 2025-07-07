Egészségére!
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Mar 25, 2016
- Messages
- 6,958
- Reaction score
- 7,308
THIS is the fight to make
Jones is an American, the goat, Trump- friendly, has a short list of people he is willing to fight & Brock is on it
Brock is the most famous & popular person he could possibly fight
Trump’s not a big fan of Canada
It’s a non-title fight but it’s big enough so no one would care plus you could book it a year in advance
Brock’s only 47 & still looks in shape
Jones is all but guaranteed to light him up & win one for the team
I know it’s ridiculous but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen
UFC White House: Lesnar vs Jones would be the ultimate fight for this event
Jones is an American, the goat, Trump- friendly, has a short list of people he is willing to fight & Brock is on it
Brock is the most famous & popular person he could possibly fight
Trump’s not a big fan of Canada
It’s a non-title fight but it’s big enough so no one would care plus you could book it a year in advance
Brock’s only 47 & still looks in shape
Jones is all but guaranteed to light him up & win one for the team
I know it’s ridiculous but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen
UFC White House: Lesnar vs Jones would be the ultimate fight for this event