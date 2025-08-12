Who should headline?!
Trump vs Biden with Netanyahu as special guest referee. That leaves the door open for a Montreal screwjob scenario, or in this case DC Screwjob
Putin vs Zelensky for Ukraine
Conor McGregor vs Khamzat for green card
Also celebrating the 250th birthday of the country that was founded to rebel against royalty by having gladiator fights for the ruling politicians is ironic
They won't even notice, obviously. I will, though. This sport has been a large part of my life for almost twenty years. I go to it to escape the outside world, not be bombarded by constant grifting.I'm sure UFC brass is devastated
Bisping vs StannDeport Bisping and replace him with Brian Stann.
Trump has been supporting MMA longer than you've probably been watching. He helped the UFC in the early days by giving them venues when no one else would. He's probably been a fight fan longer than you and has had a real hand in making the sport what it is today. You can even see him in the background of Fedor vs Arlovski.They won't even notice, obviously. I will, though. This sport has been a large part of my life for almost twenty years. I go to it to escape the outside world, not be bombarded by constant grifting.