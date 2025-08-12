  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News UFC: White House - July 4TH, 2026

Black9 said:
Who should headline?!


Click to expand...

Trump vs Biden with Netanyahu as special guest referee. That leaves the door open for a Montreal screwjob scenario, or in this case DC Screwjob

Putin vs Zelensky for Ukraine

Conor McGregor vs Khamzat for green card

Also celebrating the 250th birthday of the country that was founded to rebel against royalty by having gladiator fights for the ruling politicians is ironic
 
images

@HI SCOTT NEWMAN we are going to the Cat House 🐈 🐈
 
My perfect White House card would have some ISIS suicide bombers running into Christian Nationalist / Qanon mass shooters (with everyone arriving in exploding Cybertrucks)
 
Poatan VS Jon Jones

Khamzat VS Sean Strikcland

Islam VS Illia

Ronda VS Kayla

Conor McGregor VS BJ Penn in a TUD snort-out
 
Yeah. That's probably going to be the death blow to my waning interest in the UFC.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Trump vs Biden with Netanyahu as special guest referee. That leaves the door open for a Montreal screwjob scenario, or in this case DC Screwjob

Putin vs Zelensky for Ukraine

Conor McGregor vs Khamzat for green card

Also celebrating the 250th birthday of the country that was founded to rebel against royalty by having gladiator fights for the ruling politicians is ironic
Click to expand...

Such a moronic reply
 
JoeRowe said:
I'm sure UFC brass is devastated
Click to expand...
They won't even notice, obviously. I will, though. This sport has been a large part of my life for almost twenty years. I go to it to escape the outside world, not be bombarded by constant grifting.
 
Skarsgard said:
They won't even notice, obviously. I will, though. This sport has been a large part of my life for almost twenty years. I go to it to escape the outside world, not be bombarded by constant grifting.
Click to expand...
Trump has been supporting MMA longer than you've probably been watching. He helped the UFC in the early days by giving them venues when no one else would. He's probably been a fight fan longer than you and has had a real hand in making the sport what it is today. You can even see him in the background of Fedor vs Arlovski.

Trump has been a friend to your beloved sport (even when it was frowned upon) and yet you turn your back when he is again helping the UFC out with a massive venue because of 'grifting'?

You should dislike the UFC for many other things, like watering down cards with WMMA and people you've never heard of.
 
Perfect place for Musk vs Zuck unless they want to give Pico a title shot after winning this weekend.
 
I hope it doesn’t become WWE, UFC edition. But good promotion for mma if it turns out well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

fries in the bag
We get these amazing fights within an 11-week time period
Replies
9
Views
413
Typrune Goatley
Typrune Goatley
jeskola
News Hand injury sidelines Holloway until at least early 2026
Replies
8
Views
343
Fight Professor
Fight Professor
fries in the bag
2026: Aspinall vs Ngannou
Replies
6
Views
368
Koala
Koala
koa pomaikai
Media Conor Mcgregor getting drug tested for 2025 White House comeback
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
1K
LostMyBlackBelt
LostMyBlackBelt

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,653
Messages
57,677,096
Members
175,804
Latest member
thekiddak

Share this page

Back
Top