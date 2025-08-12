Skarsgard said: They won't even notice, obviously. I will, though. This sport has been a large part of my life for almost twenty years. I go to it to escape the outside world, not be bombarded by constant grifting. Click to expand...

Trump has been supporting MMA longer than you've probably been watching. He helped the UFC in the early days by giving them venues when no one else would. He's probably been a fight fan longer than you and has had a real hand in making the sport what it is today. You can even see him in the background of Fedor vs Arlovski.Trump has been a friend to your beloved sport (even when it was frowned upon) and yet you turn your back when he is again helping the UFC out with a massive venue because of 'grifting'?You should dislike the UFC for many other things, like watering down cards with WMMA and people you've never heard of.