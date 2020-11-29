UFC/WEC Bantamweight Champions with least-to-most Top 10 ranked wins at Bantamweight.

acannxr
The Flyweight version is here.
The Featherweight version is here.
The Lightweight version is here.
The Welterweight version is here.
The Middleweight version is here.
The Light Heavyweight version is here.
The Heavyweight version is here.
Champions with most wins in each division here.
The Multi-Division version is here.
Rankings are based on FightMatrix.
Wineland's resume:
#2 Antonio Banuelos
Wineland has 1 top ten win.
Beebe's resume:
#3 Eddie Wineland
Beebe has 1 top ten win.
Cejudo's resume:
#1 Marlon Moraes
Cejudo has 1 top ten win.
Garbrandt's resume:
#1 Dominick Cruz
Garbrandt has 1 top ten win.
O'Malley's resume:
#2 Petr Yan
#1 Aljamain Sterling
#5 Marlon Vera
O'Malley has 3 top ten wins.
Bowles' resume:
#5 Charlie Valencia
#7 Will Ribeiro
#1 Miguel Torres
Bowles has 3 top ten wins.
#3 Urijah Faber
#6 Michael McDonald
#8 Eddie Wineland
#2 Urijah Faber
Barao has 4 top ten wins.
Torres' resume:
#2 Chase Beebe
#3 Yoshiro Maeda
#10 Manny Tapia
#5 Takeya Mizugaki
#10 Charlie Valencia
Torres has 5 top ten wins.
Yan's resume:
#10 John Dodson
#10 Jimmie Rivera
#10 Urijah Faber
#3 Jose Aldo
#4 Cory Sandhagen
Yan has 5 top ten wins.
Dillashaw's resume:
#1 Renan Barao
#2 Renan Barao
#4 John Lineker
#1 Cody Garbrandt
#2 Cody Garbrandt
#2 Cory Sandhagen
Dillashaw has 6 top ten wins.
Sterling's resume:
#7 Jimmie Rivera
#2 Pedro Munhoz
#6 Cory Sandhagen
#1 Petr Yan
#1 Petr Yan
#6 T.J. Dillashaw
Sterling has 6 top ten wins.
Cruz' resume:
#5 Joseph Benavidez
#1 Brian Bowles
#2 Joseph Benavidez
#5 Scott Jorgensen
#3 Urijah Faber
#7 Demetrious Johnson
#6 Takeya Mizugaki
#1 T.J. Dillashaw
#3 Urijah Faber
#9 Pedro Munhoz
Cruz has 10 top ten wins.
