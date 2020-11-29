  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

UFC/WEC Bantamweight Champions with least-to-most Top 10 ranked wins at Bantamweight.

Rankings are based on FightMatrix.

Eddie Wineland
987urijahfabervseddiewineland.0.jpg

Wineland's resume:

#2 Antonio Banuelos

Wineland has 1 top ten win.

Chase Beebe
61304.jpg

Beebe's resume:

#3 Eddie Wineland

Beebe has 1 top ten win.

Henry Cejudo
Henry-Cejudo-Champion.jpg

Cejudo's resume:

#1 Marlon Moraes

Cejudo has 1 top ten win.

Cody Garbrandt
hqdefault.jpg

Garbrandt's resume:

#1 Dominick Cruz

Garbrandt has 1 top ten win.

Sean O'Malley
fea8f7d0-3f1a-11ee-a3f5-6d45e46e8f47

O'Malley's resume:

#2 Petr Yan
#1 Aljamain Sterling
#5 Marlon Vera

O'Malley has 3 top ten wins.

Brian Bowles
brian-bowles-celebrates-his-knockout-win-over-miguel-torres-at-wec-42-picture-id107909327

Bowles' resume:

#5 Charlie Valencia
#7 Will Ribeiro
#1 Miguel Torres

Bowles has 3 top ten wins.

Renan Barao
a95b5ac1ddb977adb3b66d3c7622ca9d.jpg

#3 Urijah Faber
#6 Michael McDonald
#8 Eddie Wineland
#2 Urijah Faber

Barao has 4 top ten wins.

Miguel Torres
miguel-torres.jpg

Torres' resume:

#2 Chase Beebe
#3 Yoshiro Maeda
#10 Manny Tapia
#5 Takeya Mizugaki
#10 Charlie Valencia

Torres has 5 top ten wins.

Petr Yan
fc5fedd0-c3f8-11ea-8c85-9f30eae6654e_image_hires_182556.jpg

Yan's resume:

#10 John Dodson
#10 Jimmie Rivera
#10 Urijah Faber
#3 Jose Aldo
#4 Cory Sandhagen

Yan has 5 top ten wins.

T.J. Dillashaw
GettyImages-1011204648%20%281%29.jpg

Dillashaw's resume:

#1 Renan Barao
#2 Renan Barao
#4 John Lineker
#1 Cody Garbrandt
#2 Cody Garbrandt
#2 Cory Sandhagen

Dillashaw has 6 top ten wins.

Aljamain Sterling
pjimage-2021-03-10T131147.810.jpg

Sterling's resume:

#7 Jimmie Rivera
#2 Pedro Munhoz
#6 Cory Sandhagen
#1 Petr Yan
#1 Petr Yan
#6 T.J. Dillashaw

Sterling has 6 top ten wins.

Dominick Cruz
WEC-53-Dominick-Cruz-Scott-Jorgensen_506.jpg

Cruz' resume:

#5 Joseph Benavidez
#1 Brian Bowles
#2 Joseph Benavidez
#5 Scott Jorgensen
#3 Urijah Faber
#7 Demetrious Johnson
#6 Takeya Mizugaki
#1 T.J. Dillashaw
#3 Urijah Faber
#9 Pedro Munhoz

Cruz has 10 top ten wins.
 
qw3rty said:
Except for LW (really disputed) all the lists has the correct answer for who is the GOAT in that weightclass

Thanks @acannxr for this threads
I'd like to see one with fighters who has fought in different weigthclasses more than once (Hendo, Vitor, Frankie, etc)
The cross divisional goats. I like it.
 
I know this is just based on Fight Matrix only but Assuncao not being there for TJ is hilarious
 
miguel torres is the most overrated fighter ever. his record is padded beyond belief. If you take his wec/ufc record he is really just a .500 guy.
 
ExitLUPin said:
I know this is just based on Fight Matrix only but Assuncao not being there for TJ is hilarious
See below.
blaseblah said:
Looks like Fight Matrix took him out due to inactivity. Otherwise, yes, he was on quite a streak before that fight and after.
Assuncao was ranked #7 after the Caraway fight, then he was removed from the rankings a year later due to inactivity.
 
When Cody KO'ed Assuncao what was Assuncao's ranking according to fightmatrix? Because the UFC rankings had him top 10 if I remember correctly.
 
TS, you're clearly a stats guy and put in some work on your posts. I'm curious, has anyone ever done anything that proves/disproves MMA-math that you're aware of?
 
Mike Easton was top 10 when TJ beat him.

I think Assuncao was as well.
 
