UFC: We make the fights the fans want to see!

BEATDOWNS

BEATDOWNS

9sgpwn.jpg


<31><31><31>
 
I think we can all admit that the belts are nothing more than cheap props these days…


They’re still more interested in manufacturing the next Conor replacement rather than find out the the best fighters actually are.
 
I think we can all admit that the belts are nothing more than cheap props these days…


They’re still more interested in manufacturing the next Conor replacement rather than find out the the best fighters actually are.
stupid ass belt.jpg
Whoa! these belts are so prestigious you have to have white gloves on just to hold them...
 
I think we can all admit that the belts are nothing more than cheap props these days…


They’re still more interested in manufacturing the next Conor replacement rather than find out the the best fighters actually are.
Still waiting for the HaRdKoRe title. Has to be defended 24/7, anywhere, anytime.
 
