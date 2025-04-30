UFC: We make the fights the fans want to see!

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Jon Jones vs Royce Gracie.Hell Yeah They Do !
Dana next big announcement coming soon...the rematch of Jon Jones versus Stipe !
I think we can all admit that the belts are nothing more than cheap props these days…
They’re still more interested in manufacturing the next Conor replacement rather than find out the the best fighters actually are.
To be fair, i dont think Aspinall vs Jones is 100% on the UFC when Jones has said many times he doesnt want the fight, and would only take it for a crazy amount of money, whats 100% on them is not forcing the issue, stripping Jones for not accepting what they are willing to pay to him.