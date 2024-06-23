  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rumored UFC wants to make Charles Oliveira vs Mateusz Gamrot; dispute over whether it should be 3 or 5 round fight

Who wins if this fight happens?

Right fight to make, Charles has been fighting forever, probably wants to save 5 round camps for champ fights at this point in his life.
 
When it's two top guys it should always be 5 rds imo. I like it better anyway.
 
fortheo said:
many fighters don't want 5 rounders in non championship fights. The pay must not be much different than a 3 rounder.

Anyways, I like the match up


If "the champion has a name, and it's Charles Oliveira!" then he should be all about those championship level 5 round fights. :p
 
usernamee said:
lol that's a bad look wanting a 3-rounder as a main event

I mean I get it

but how much more weakness can u show bruv

Maybe 3 rounds is all he needs to finish a man. I mean, I’ve never finished a man, but it definitely wouldn’t take me 5 rounds.. I would hope..
 
It should be whatever Charles wants it to be... he's earned the right
 
It would be a hell of a main event for Canada, especially on a FN
However I do get why it could be slotted on a PPV card instead... Maybe UFC 306? Altho it wouldn't be a five rounder there most likely since I bet it'll already have multiple title bouts on it
 
Olivera just sort of seems exposed to wrestlers, I wouldn't be surprised if Gamrot grinded him out
 
Tweak896 said:
Olivera just sort of seems exposed to wrestlers, I wouldn't be surprised if Gamrot grinded him out


He's had like 50 fights and has beaten plenty of fighters of every style. He is what he is. He can lose to any style and beat any style.

It is worth noting that unlike arman or islam, gamrot is not known for top control. If anything. He's known for having shitty top control, but endless takedowns.
 
Charles is the highest ranked opponent Gamrot can get so he shouldn't be pushing too hard for it to be 5 rounds. If he thinks he can beat Charles 3 rounds should be enough. As it was pointed out already, fighters get paid the same whether 3 rounds or 5 rounds.

90% of Charles fights end before a full 3 rounds anyway.
 
