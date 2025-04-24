UFC vs Slappers: who really wants to fight?

Does the Slap League have the same Duck problem as the UFC?

Are there Slap Divas making demands and blocking progress in their divisions?

Dana has his dirty hands in both worlds with matchmaking, backroom bonuses, signing talent, crushing dreams, providing violent entertainment and growing the Gaming culture in sports --

So, is Slap more legitimate as a Competitive League lining up legitimate Fight Opportunities -- away from the UFC Interim Champ nonsense, popularity influence, made-up belts...?
 
Dana absolutely loves his slap-league


I think he’s tired and bored with the mma scene
 
