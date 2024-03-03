Media UFC vs HardhitterzUK ft. Poirer, Manuwa, Leon, AJ, Khamat, McGregor, Busta Rhymes, and more...

The proper punch machine - London Hardhitterz - it's calibrated differently than the scamming fairground one that Francis hit... They set up outside fight arenas, hold tournaments... But can usually be found outside Westfield shopping centre with wannabe thugs abound... Fat guys always seem to win.

The current record holder:



The record is 905, with a £10,000 prize for beating the score - Jimi Manuwa hit 876, Anthony Joshua similar... Its become a thing of street culture, and pride in the UK... The channel is really addictive

AJ:



McGrooger's real score:



Leon Smith headkick:



Khamzat:



Dustin Poirer:



Jimi Manuwa:



Some fat Asian dude:



Johnny Nelson (ex-boxer)



Busta Rhymes:



More below...

Dave Courtney (RIP) with brass knuckles:



Instagram Scientist Big Manny:



Some clown named Bobby Schmurda:



Smut Peddlar Elle Brooke:



Jermaine Defoe (footballer)



Big Zuzu (rapper/"chef"/kid'sTV presenter):



Francis hitting the fake machine:




A crackhead:

 
Davidjacksonjones said:
That's awesome
I doubt McGregor's hit is harder than edwards kick and close to Joshua's score thougg
I think the angle plays a big part - seems to lose a little momentum when guys are punching/hitting down rather that knocking it upwards like Conor...

In other words fat manlets tend to do really well.
 
Elle Brooke got a 750. She’s got great technique in everything she does

Thanks, was a fun watch. Always wanted to try one of these machines, none around my area though.
 
"calibrated differently"

sounds like their marketing team has done a good job
 
usernamee said:
"calibrated differently"

sounds like their marketing team has done a good job
Its great marketing, but the machine is different from the fairground ones that you normally see... AJ and Jimi Manuwa didn't hit above 900 fat sherdoggers are claiming 999 on the regular one.

£10,000 is no joke. 905 record.
 
Khamzat’s one has like 10x the engagement of the others. Lol
 
