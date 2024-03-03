The proper punch machine - London Hardhitterz - it's calibrated differently than the scamming fairground one that Francis hit... They set up outside fight arenas, hold tournaments... But can usually be found outside Westfield shopping centre with wannabe thugs abound... Fat guys always seem to win.The current record holder:The record is 905, with a £10,000 prize for beating the score - Jimi Manuwa hit 876, Anthony Joshua similar... Its become a thing of street culture, and pride in the UK... The channel is really addictiveAJ:McGrooger's real score:Leon Smith headkick:Khamzat:Dustin Poirer:Jimi Manuwa:Some fat Asian dude:Johnny Nelson (ex-boxer)Busta Rhymes:More below...