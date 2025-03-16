Kowboy On Sherdog
UFC Veteran Alexey Oleynik Claims to Be Left With Nothing After Divorce
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight Alexey Oleynik has fallen on hard times after splitting with his ex-wife, Tatyana.
www.sherdog.com
Oleynik claims he is left with nothing after his divorce. According to the “The Boa Constrictor,” he left everything for Tatyana and their five children. Oleynik also accuses Tatyana of leaving him as he can no longer earn enough from his fights due to his age. The Russian fighter seemingly tried to save his marriage, as well.
While Oleynik claims to be paying Tatyana full alimony, it’s apparently still not enough to support her allegedly flamboyant and promiscuous lifestyle. Oleynik also accuses his ex-wife of trying to distance his children from him by blocking his contact on their phones.
“I am left with no property, without anything else,” Oleynik told Match TV (translation via Red Corner MMA). “Everything I had I left to my ex-wife and children. I can’t compete due to my age and health conditions and make the same money for my fights. That’s probably why she left me. When she filed for divorce about a half a year ago I was trying to change her mind, I was trying to save the family. I’ve been paying the alimony in full and even extra [since the divorce], but it’s still not enough for her as she goes out every weekend to drink, follows an asocial lifestyle with a promiscuous reputation. I love our kids very much and every two or three months I fly over to the U.S. to see them, but she manipulates them, blocks my number in their phones so I can’t call or text them.”
Tatyana denied the allegations while speaking to Match TV and instead blamed the divorce on Oleynik. According to Tatyana, Oleinik cheated on her before finally leaving his family for another woman. Tatyana also claims Oleynik left no property as everything was seized by the banks due to non-payment. She now plans on filing a defamation suit against her ex-husband.
A master of the Ezekiel choke, Oleynik went 9-9 in the UFC with eight of those wins coming via submission. Ezekiel had dropped four of his last five when he was removed from the UFC roster after exhausting his contract in 2022. He has since competed twice on the regional circuit, suffering a first round knockout loss before rebounding with a submission win in 2023.
