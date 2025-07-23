  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media UFC Vet Diego Sanchez Released from Jail, Awaits Trial for Gun Charges

897799_thumbnail.png

“The Ultimate Fighter 1” winner Diego Sanchez has been released from jail while facing charges for shooting a gun out of a vehicle in Albuquerque, New Mexico, last week.

Sanchez had been in custody at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center on a no-hold bond since Friday for shooting at or from a motor vehicle and negligent use of a deadly weapon. The first charge is a fourth-degree felony in New Mexico, which means Sanchez could face up to 18 months in prison if convicted. According to a report from KOB.com, on Tuesday Judge Cindy Leos elected to release Sanchez on the determination that the longtime UFC veteran did not act with malicious intent.


“Obviously discharging a gun is dangerous, but I’m not hearing anything that the defendant was trying to shoot somebody, which to me is an important distinction,” Leos said.

Sanchez was a passenger in a vehicle driven by longtime friend Derrick Montoya when he fired off some rounds while driving by the scene of the crash on the Albuquerque freeway. Montoya, who claims he didn’t know Sanchez had a gun, said the actions were “out of character.”


“He rolls down the window and is like, ‘I love you, I love you! I love you 505!’ and pulls off some rounds,” Montoya said.

According to the report, the state argued that releasing Sanchez showed “absolutely no consideration for the safety of the community.” Meanwhile, the defense stated that the plan is for Sanchez to receive the help he needs to treat any addiction issues or other mental health disorders.

Attorney: Sanchez Getting Back on Right Path​


“It’s a real positive step today, and Diego is going to do a really good job,” said Sanchez attorney Jason Bowles. “He’s a great guy, known him for a long time, and he’s given so much to this community, and we’re happy he’s getting back in the right path.”

As winner on “TUF 1,” Sanchez was a key figure in the UFC’s rise to prominence. “The Nightmare” competed at welterweight, lightweight and featherweight during his promotional tenure, notably falling to B.J. Penn in a 155-pound title bout at UFC 107 in December 2009. The 43-year-old New Mexican’s last MMA appearance was a decision loss to Kevin Lee at Eagle FC 46 in March 2022.

More recently, Sanchez suffered a stoppage loss to former boxing champ Austin Trout under the BKFC banner in February 2023. He was slated to face fellow UFC vet John Makdessi in another boxing match on April 12 in Albuquerque before the entire event was scrapped.

Oh, it was  multiple shots? That i feel like i didn't know before, I just assumed it was 1.

The argument about where he was aiming is important, sure, but at the same time, it also isn't, especially if it's multiple shots from a moving vehicle. It might not be attempted murder at that point, but if you own a gun, your dumbass has to know that bullets have to go SOMEWHERE when they're fired, and you're not at a range, you're in public

Guy needs to do some time and see a psychiatrist.
 
Maybe it was a crazy cry for help. Dude has never been very..normal and the last few years he's gone through some even weirder shit with the Fabia saga.
 
Oh, it was  multiple shots? That i feel like i didn't know before, I just assumed it was 1.

The argument about where he was aiming is important, sure, but at the same time, it also isn't, especially if it's multiple shots from a moving vehicle. It might not be attempted murder at that point, but if you own a gun, your dumbass has to know that bullets have to go SOMEWHERE when they're fired, and you're not at a range, you're in public

Guy needs to do some time and see a psychiatrist.
System is far to weak for ignorant people. Lock their ass up for 2 year minimum. I don't want the piece of shit on the street with my family.
 
I’d say a guy shooting from a car is on the wrong path, but that’s just me. Wish him well, either way.
 
It’d be interesting if Diego randomly hit the kiddie diddler that Cain missed.
 
