Sanchez had been in custody at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center on a no-hold bond since Friday for shooting at or from a motor vehicle and negligent use of a deadly weapon. The first charge is a fourth-degree felony in New Mexico, which means Sanchez could face up to 18 months in prison if convicted. According to a report from KOB.com, on Tuesday Judge Cindy Leos elected to release Sanchez on the determination that the longtime UFC veteran did not act with malicious intent.
“Obviously discharging a gun is dangerous, but I’m not hearing anything that the defendant was trying to shoot somebody, which to me is an important distinction,” Leos said.
Sanchez was a passenger in a vehicle driven by longtime friend Derrick Montoya when he fired off some rounds while driving by the scene of the crash on the Albuquerque freeway. Montoya, who claims he didn’t know Sanchez had a gun, said the actions were “out of character.”
“He rolls down the window and is like, ‘I love you, I love you! I love you 505!’ and pulls off some rounds,” Montoya said.
According to the report, the state argued that releasing Sanchez showed “absolutely no consideration for the safety of the community.” Meanwhile, the defense stated that the plan is for Sanchez to receive the help he needs to treat any addiction issues or other mental health disorders.
Attorney: Sanchez Getting Back on Right Path
“It’s a real positive step today, and Diego is going to do a really good job,” said Sanchez attorney Jason Bowles. “He’s a great guy, known him for a long time, and he’s given so much to this community, and we’re happy he’s getting back in the right path.”
As winner on “TUF 1,” Sanchez was a key figure in the UFC’s rise to prominence. “The Nightmare” competed at welterweight, lightweight and featherweight during his promotional tenure, notably falling to B.J. Penn in a 155-pound title bout at UFC 107 in December 2009. The 43-year-old New Mexican’s last MMA appearance was a decision loss to Kevin Lee at Eagle FC 46 in March 2022.
More recently, Sanchez suffered a stoppage loss to former boxing champ Austin Trout under the BKFC banner in February 2023. He was slated to face fellow UFC vet John Makdessi in another boxing match on April 12 in Albuquerque before the entire event was scrapped.
