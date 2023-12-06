UFC Vegas 85: Dolidze vs. Imavov, February 3

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/106801-ufc-fight-night
https://www.tapology.com/forum/threads/77096
https://fightodds.io/mma-events/5347/ufc-fight-night-dolidze-vs-imavov/odds

1701904552759.jpeg

Dolidze (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) vs. Imavov (12-4 MMA, 4-2 UFC) was initially expected to take place Dec. 9 in China. However, due to visa issues, the bout did not materialize. The bout marks the first promotional main event for both men.Should Dolidze win, he’ll bounce back from a March 18 loss to Marvin Vettori at UFC 286 in London. Dolidze lost the bout by unanimous decision. The defeat snapped a four-fight winning streak.Imavov looks to get back in the win column after a loss to Sean Strickland and a no contest against Chris Curtis in back-to-back outings. Imavov was supposed to face Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 294 in October but withdrew for undisclosed reasons.
 
Last edited:
Imavov went life and death with Phil Hawes. He might be Dagestani but the grappling at Fernand Lopez's gym is terrible, nobody from that gym has any ground game. Pre research I want to bet Dolidze. He looked great against Vettori and I think he got robbed in that one. With USADA gone I have a feeling that Dolidze is gonna come to the fight looking like Superman.
 
Imavov went life and death with Phil Hawes. He might be Dagestani but the grappling at Fernand Lopez's gym is terrible, nobody from that gym has any ground game. Pre research I want to bet Dolidze. He looked great against Vettori and I think he got robbed in that one. With USADA gone I have a feeling that Dolidze is gonna come to the fight looking like Superman.
I guess Imavov will look good for around 1 1/2 round. After that I have not much confidence in him. But Imavov is the better striker and has a speed advantage. The Phil hawes fight doesn't say that much imo, Phil Hawes was less shot back then and I would be surprised if Dolidze will initiate takedowns early. I suspect Dolidzes' pressure will make Imavov with his suspect gas tank crumble sooner or later. I also like Dolidze as a dog, but not a fight to go very heavy on imo.
 
I guess Imavov will look good for around 1 1/2 round. After that I have not much confidence in him. But Imavov is the better striker and has a speed advantage. The Phil hawes fight doesn't say that much imo, Phil Hawes was less shot back then and I would be surprised if Dolidze will initiate takedowns early. I suspect Dolidzes' pressure will make Imavov with his suspect gas tank crumble sooner or later. I also like Dolidze as a dog, but not a fight to go very heavy on imo.
It's not that he's shot. Hawes has never been good. Imavov is overrated as fuck imo. Dolidze will win
 
At first glance I like Dolidze over Imavov.

I haven't rewatched the fight but I was shocked when Vettori won a unanimous decision over Dolidze back at UFC 286.

Not too much sticking out to me on this card as of now but the Main and Co main (Moicano/Dober) are very interesting.
 
-25 for January

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Dolidze vs Imavov
DOUBLE - Jeongyeong Lee + Azat Maksum

20/75 target 32 profit.
 
Charles Johnsons opponents continue to be playable despite him losing all the time.
Yes he isnt getting finished but still he is losing.
 
Charles Johnsons opponents continue to be playable despite him losing all the time.
Yes he isnt getting finished but still he is losing.
Johnson has seemed to have lost all confidence which was a huge part of his game.
 
Charles Johnsons opponents continue to be playable despite him losing all the time.
Yes he isnt getting finished but still he is losing.
I wanted to play Maksum originally but couldn't get there with his current odds.

Johnson has displayed consistently poor takedown defense but he is getting back to his feet quickly nearly every single time. Maksum's takedown game look solid on the regionals, albeit inconsistent, but he had no real success with his grappling in his debut and on rewatch was definitely fortunate to win the judges decision. Maksum has more power than Johnson but if the fight is exclusively a striking battle at range the volume of Johnson is probably going to win out.

Easy pass for me but theres probably still a little value on Johnson up until +150.
 
I wanted to play Maksum originally but couldn't get there with his current odds.

Johnson has displayed consistently poor takedown defense but he is getting back to his feet quickly nearly every single time. Maksum's takedown game look solid on the regionals, albeit inconsistent, but he had no real success with his grappling in his debut and on rewatch was definitely fortunate to win the judges decision. Maksum has more power than Johnson but if the fight is exclusively a striking battle at range the volume of Johnson is probably going to win out.

Easy pass for me but theres probably still a little value on Johnson up until +150.
Just would seem random if he broke his losing skid here. He really only has one "clear" uf win over Flick the punching bag. Other than that he has been easily beaten and probably got bit of a gift vs Zhuma.

And I consider Nam more legit than Johnson for sure.
 
Charles Johnsons opponents continue to be playable despite him losing all the time.
Yes he isnt getting finished but still he is losing.
I'm passing since I already played Azat once for a parlay, and he had to get bailed out by the judges.

Johnson has been as big a bust as it can get, but he did manage to get a nice third round in his last fight. If Maksum doesn't get ahead early it could end up a razor-thin decision.
 
Any particular reason as to why Rodriguez at +190 shouldn't be played? I think he's powerful enough to catch Themba early, and homestly, Gorimbo is kinda bad even if he did have that win over Sato and a nice story.
 
Any particular reason as to why Rodriguez at +190 shouldn't be played? I think he's powerful enough to catch Themba early, and homestly, Gorimbo is kinda bad even if he did have that win over Sato and a nice story.
Line probably reflects on that fact that at least we know that Themba can beat people that are pro level. Pete lost to Jack no shame there, but other than that he is kind of a mystery man. At least the fact that ufc had their eyes on him and he did get signed says he has potential.
Cant blame you on the gamble, I will probably do the same come fight day lol.
 
Any particular reason as to why Rodriguez at +190 shouldn't be played? I think he's powerful enough to catch Themba early, and homestly, Gorimbo is kinda bad even if he did have that win over Sato and a nice story.
Themba's got that sob story push behind him.

In fairness, he actually looked pretty solid against Sato, and didn't look bad in his debut. Just made some strategic errors against a good grappler.

Rodriguez at +200 range feels like the right side.
 
My initial read is Dolidze and Dober to win.
I'll do some tape watching though.
 

IMAVOV-V-DOLIDZE-le-film-emotion-avant-le-combat-d-une-vie-pour-le-crack-francais-1791195.1200.webp
 
