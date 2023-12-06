DabanggData
President
@Blue
- Joined
- Oct 25, 2020
- Messages
- 804
- Reaction score
- 387
UFC Vegas 85: Dolidze vs. Imavov, February 3
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/106801-ufc-fight-night
https://www.tapology.com/forum/threads/77096
https://fightodds.io/mma-events/5347/ufc-fight-night-dolidze-vs-imavov/odds
- Saturday 02.03.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
- U.S. Broadcast:ESPN+
- Promotion:Ultimate Fighting Championship
- Venue:UFC Apex
- Location:Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Dolidze (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) vs. Imavov (12-4 MMA, 4-2 UFC) was initially expected to take place Dec. 9 in China. However, due to visa issues, the bout did not materialize. The bout marks the first promotional main event for both men.Should Dolidze win, he’ll bounce back from a March 18 loss to Marvin Vettori at UFC 286 in London. Dolidze lost the bout by unanimous decision. The defeat snapped a four-fight winning streak.Imavov looks to get back in the win column after a loss to Sean Strickland and a no contest against Chris Curtis in back-to-back outings. Imavov was supposed to face Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 294 in October but withdrew for undisclosed reasons.
Last edited: